The online 'mon battler Pokémon Unite has been consistently expanding its roster of fighters ever since its launch back in 2021 and this looks to continue into 2023. Comfey has today been announced as the year's first addition and will be available in the game from 2nd February.
This news was shared by the @PokemonUnite Twitter account, though there was very little information given about the fighter itself, simply making the announcement that it is coming and providing the release date. Many of the other reveals have been accompanied by a fighter introduction video or some stats about their abilities, so perhaps we will learn more about the game's freshest face in the coming days.
Last year's Unite reveals were spoilt somewhat by the datamine which revealed a huge batch of 'mon to be later added to the game including the likes of Sableye, Clefable and Zoroark. It was nice to get the element of surprise back with the more recent Dragapult entry last month, so here's hoping that the team can continue to keep things under wraps moving forward.
Will you be using Comfey in Pokémon Unite? Let us know in the comments!
[source twitter.com]
Comments (5)
I think it's great that they're making some pretty obscure choices. Who would have predicted this one?
Which Pokemon is this I have never seen it before but it looks pretty cute. Yess, Flower Pokemon.
Agree with both comments above. Not having played Sun/Moon, this is the first time I ever see this pokemon, but I love that they add obscure choices to the roster. Skeledirge, Meowscara, Tinkaton are pretty obvious choices after the Gen9 release, but still preferred to release this one... a welcome surprise
I have a very big emotional attachment to Comfey after using one during my initial playthrough of Sun (they were even my first mon to reach Level 100 in SM!) so this makes me exceptionally happy. Welcome to Unite Chun Lei
Pokemon Legends of Arceus. The best game I have ever played in a long time. You have lot of things in the game. You can do so many thing.
I was in shock in some places. So beautiful.
