Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Pokémon Unite continues to bring in new 'mons into its roster, and the last addition in 2022 is none other than Dragapult, the Dragon/Ghost-type from Pokémon Sword & Shield!

Dragapult is a new Ranged Attacker who can use the move 'Dreep and Destroy' to fire two little Dreepy at its opponent. We've always thought that's a little cruel, but they seem to enjoy it (we used it a lot in Sword & Shield). But the attack blast also damages nearby enemies. It can also use Dragon Breath, Dragon Dance, and Phantom Force.

Like its main game counterpart, Dragapult is all about strength and speed, meaning it'll be just about as tough to take down in Unite as in other games! you can see how it uses Phantom Force to its advantage right here:

pic.twitter.com/Q7ZuYG7sKB Phantom Force increases Dragapult’s movement speed and has it enter stealth. After stealth ends, Dragapult’s basic attack speed is increased for a short time. Knock out a Pokémon from the opposing team to reset Phantom Force’s cooldown! #PokemonUNITE December 25, 2022

Will you be using Dragapult in Pokémon Unite? Let us know!