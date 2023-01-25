Celeste turns five years old today, and in celebration of the platformer being old enough to go to school, the developers have announced a totally new collector's edition of the game.
Here are the contents of the anniversary edition, which can be pre-ordered through Fangamer for $64:
- Reflection Art Album and Journal set
- Art album featuring illustrations by Amora B.
- 100-page journal with affirmations written by Maddy Thorson and Heidy Motta
- Digital soundtrack download code printed on a special cassette-style J-card
- Golden Feather minted pin
- Celeste Mountain souvenir magnet
- Celeste National Park bandana
- Physical copy of the game including all content on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch
And here's a gallery of some of the above goodies:
If you just want the game with the new box art, you can find that on Fangamer as well for $35, which will include the manual and the poster as well.
The pre-orders are open now, and the game will begin shipping on June 30th, 2023. Click here to pre-order from Fangamer!
(Oh, and check out our Celeste review, too! It's new!)
Comments (20)
Good lord, how has it already been five years? 👵🏽
That cover image… looks kinda bad. More so bad as in compared to the original Celeste artwork which I liked way more, this looks like ‘Madeline- anime edition’ and not much else. I don’t know, that alone pushes me away from buying it, but the other stuffs pretty cool, I guess.
I beat it once and enjoyed it, never again. Gave me a migraine. Good music though.
@CharlieGirl Yeah that kinda hurt to be reminded of.
I don't love the cover art here, but it's way cheaper then what the LRG one is going for these days. And if there were any patches in the last few years then the fangamer one will be the most up to date.
It's in the backlog. Too many games, not enough time to play them.
Finally got around to this recently only to find it was a bit disappointing. The Messenger is probably the best indie retro inspired platformer I have played, would love to see it get the same treatment.
I lost my file with Stadia’s discontinuation. Feels like a worthy reason to pick it up on Switch
Yikes. I love this game but that cover is so God awful that I'm not even tempted to buy a copy. At least it's not an LRG product.
Uhh who's that dude on the cover?! That certainly is not my girl Madeline.
@bluemage1989 I haven't played Messenger but I'm glad to hear it's good - I'm pumped for Sea of Stars from the same team, it looks really good and right up my alley
General question - what's the deal with Collector's Editions? They seem to be packed with non-perishable plastic goods and cost more. Cash grab or investment or to be cherished by the owner?
Celeste is a great game. I just got it this week and I love it.
@CharlieGirl covid the last 3 years length lost all meaning because of it
@theModestMouse You do know Madeline is transgender, right? Those kind of cheap jokes are not okay.
Before this the LRG version was going for over $100, so this is great news. $35 is right on the line of what I'll spend for a physical version of a game I got for $5 digitally - I'll have to think on it.
I still remember dying more than 5000 times. What a great game with a great story. That said, I already purchased the sound track and I never play games twice.
But good for Celeste!
I want this SOOOO BADLY. It's beautiful.
LOVE the game.
Celeste is so great
