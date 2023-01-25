Celeste turns five years old today, and in celebration of the platformer being old enough to go to school, the developers have announced a totally new collector's edition of the game.

Here are the contents of the anniversary edition, which can be pre-ordered through Fangamer for $64:

Reflection Art Album and Journal set Art album featuring illustrations by Amora B. 100-page journal with affirmations written by Maddy Thorson and Heidy Motta

Digital soundtrack download code printed on a special cassette-style J-card

Golden Feather minted pin

Celeste Mountain souvenir magnet



Celeste National Park bandana

Physical copy of the game including all content on PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch

And here's a gallery of some of the above goodies:

If you just want the game with the new box art, you can find that on Fangamer as well for $35, which will include the manual and the poster as well.

The pre-orders are open now, and the game will begin shipping on June 30th, 2023. Click here to pre-order from Fangamer!

(Oh, and check out our Celeste review, too! It's new!)