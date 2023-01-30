While 40 million might seem like a pretty ambitious target with only a couple of months to go until the end of the fiscal year, Capcom is seemingly putting a lot of faith in the upcoming launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake on March 24th, 2023. While the title won't be available on the Switch, we're fully expecting this one to be a significant commerical success.

Capcom also showcased the total sales for its top performers for the previous nine months, with Monster Hunter Rise coming out on top, just ahead of Resident Evil 2:

[source capcom.co.jp, via videogameschronicle.com]