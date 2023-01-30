Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
Image: Capcom

Capcom has today released its latest financial report for the third quarter of fiscal year ending March 2023. In it, the publisher states that it expects to reach a record 40 million in unit sales by the end of the period, driven in large part by the Monster Hunter and Resident Evil franchises.

The forecast comes after the publisher confirmed it has sold an incredible 29.1 million units during the fiscal year so far, up from 25.8 million the year prior. This is primarily due to the growth of catalog titles, including the remarkably successful launch of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, which recently surpassed 5 million units sold.

While 40 million might seem like a pretty ambitious target with only a couple of months to go until the end of the fiscal year, Capcom is seemingly putting a lot of faith in the upcoming launch of the Resident Evil 4 remake on March 24th, 2023. While the title won't be available on the Switch, we're fully expecting this one to be a significant commerical success.

Capcom also showcased the total sales for its top performers for the previous nine months, with Monster Hunter Rise coming out on top, just ahead of Resident Evil 2:

Capcom - Q3 Results
Image: Capcom IR

What do you make of Capcom's forecast for the end of the fiscal year? Do you think it will reach 40 million in unit sales? Let us know with a comment!

[source capcom.co.jp, via videogameschronicle.com]