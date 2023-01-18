Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Graffiti Games and developer Mantra have announced a new pixel art Metroidvania called Elderand, due to launch on Nintendo Switch and PC on February 16th, 2023.

Utilising a classic pixel art visual style, the game is a true gore-fest with blood and monsters all over the shop. It will implement RPG elements, crafting mechanics, and more than 60 different enemy types to cut down as you journey through a dark and dangerous world.

Here's a look at the features from Graffiti Games:

- Wield an arsenal of killing devices, including whips, swords, axes, daggers, bows, magic staves, and more. Different weapons have different stats, so try them all!

- Satisfying Metroidvania-style exploration meets terrifying Lovecraftian creatures in this detailed hand-drawn pixel world with glorious gothic aesthetics and handcrafted level design.

- Players can customize the experience to best suit their play style with RPG-like features, from their character’s appearance to their skills, stats, and weapons.

- Collect loot from exploration and fallen enemies and then use it to upgrade weapons via crafting.

- Travel to the many corners of this perilous land, such as an inviting village with merchants, a forest, a temple prison, floating islands, a cursed Cathedral, and the hellscape that is Elderand itself.

- More than 60 different enemy types and around a dozen bosses to slay.

- Collect lost letters and other correspondence from the poor souls who came before to learn more about the darkness taking hold of this grim land.

Will you be diving into the world of Elderand when it launches on Switch next month? Tell us in the comments below!