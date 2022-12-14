ININ Games is giving Wonder Boy Collection a little bit of a boost. An expanded digital release of this year's compilation, called Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection, is coming to the eShop on 26th January 2023.

Now, if you're a little bit confused, there are a fair few differences compared to June 2022's Collection — at least if you bought the standard edition. If you remember, Strictly Limited Games announced a physical-only version called the 'Anniversary Collection', which contains 21 ports of six different Wonder Boy games. That physical-only version is now getting a digital release early next year, meaning that now sold out version won't be the only way to play this complete collection of Wonder Boy games.

Here are all 21 games you'll be getting in the Anniversary Collection:

Original Title Version Console Port Wonder Boy International/Western Arcade (SYSTEM 1) Wonder Boy JP SG-1000 Super Wonder Boy JP Master System / Sega MARK III Wonder Boy International/Western Master System / Sega MARK III Revenge of Drancon (Wonder Boy) International/Western Game Gear Wonder Boy JP Game Gear Wonder Boy in Monster Land International/Western Arcade (SYSTEM 2) Wonder Boy in Monster Land International/Western Master System Wonder Boy in Monster Land JP Arcade (SYSTEM 2) Super Wonder Boy: Monster World JP Master System / Sega MARK III Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap International/Western Game Gear Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap International/Western Master System Monster World II (Dragon’s Trap) JP Master System / Sega MARK III Monster World II: The Dragon’s Trap JP Game Gear Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair International/Western Arcade (SYSTEM 16) Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair International/Western Mega Drive / Genesis Wonder Boy in Monster World International/Western Master System / Sega MARK III Wonder Boy in Monster World International/Western Mega Drive / Genesis Wonder Boy V: Monster World III JP Mega Drive Monster World IV International/Western Mega Drive / Genesis Monster World IV JP Mega Drive

This definitely makes us happy — when we reviewed the Wonder Boy Collection earlier this year, we were disappointed with the limited number of games in the collection, despite all of the games on there being pretty darn good.