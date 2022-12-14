Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection
Image: ININ Games

ININ Games is giving Wonder Boy Collection a little bit of a boost. An expanded digital release of this year's compilation, called Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection, is coming to the eShop on 26th January 2023.

Now, if you're a little bit confused, there are a fair few differences compared to June 2022's Collection — at least if you bought the standard edition. If you remember, Strictly Limited Games announced a physical-only version called the 'Anniversary Collection', which contains 21 ports of six different Wonder Boy games. That physical-only version is now getting a digital release early next year, meaning that now sold out version won't be the only way to play this complete collection of Wonder Boy games.

Here are all 21 games you'll be getting in the Anniversary Collection:

Original Title Version Console Port

Wonder Boy

International/Western

Arcade (SYSTEM 1)

Wonder Boy

JP

SG-1000

Super Wonder Boy

JP

Master System / Sega MARK III

Wonder Boy

International/Western

Master System / Sega MARK III

Revenge of Drancon (Wonder Boy)

International/Western

Game Gear

Wonder Boy

JP

Game Gear

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

International/Western

Arcade (SYSTEM 2)

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

International/Western

Master System

Wonder Boy in Monster Land

JP

Arcade (SYSTEM 2)

Super Wonder Boy: Monster World

JP

Master System / Sega MARK III

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

International/Western

Game Gear

Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap

International/Western

Master System

Monster World II (Dragon’s Trap)

JP

Master System / Sega MARK III

Monster World II: The Dragon’s Trap

JP

Game Gear

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

International/Western

Arcade (SYSTEM 16)

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

International/Western

Mega Drive / Genesis

Wonder Boy in Monster World

International/Western

Master System / Sega MARK III

Wonder Boy in Monster World

International/Western

Mega Drive / Genesis

Wonder Boy V: Monster World III

JP

Mega Drive

Monster World IV

International/Western

Mega Drive / Genesis

Monster World IV

JP

Mega Drive

This definitely makes us happy — when we reviewed the Wonder Boy Collection earlier this year, we were disappointed with the limited number of games in the collection, despite all of the games on there being pretty darn good.

Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection launches on 26th January next year. Will you be grabbing this for your digital library, or have you got a physical version on the way already? Let us know!