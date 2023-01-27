Wonder Boy Anniversary Collection gets a lot right. It features six great titles in the series, with complete region variations and all their alternate console ports, from arcade to SG-1000, to Master System, Mega Drive, and Game Gear — 21 titles in total. It has a bevy of in-game options for finely tweaking the image with CRT filters, screen curvatures, mask ratios, and just about everything else one might desire to recreate the look of an ancient, nigh-on blown-out TV screen. You can also utilise rewind features and access save states and in-game maps if you feel no guilt about cheating your way through many of the game’s labyrinths.
The package includes Wonder Boy, Wonder Boy in Monster Land, Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair, Monster World II: The Dragon’s Trap, Monster World III, and Monster World IV, the latter two being salient Mega Drive entries among a series of generally excellent games. Presentation is simplistic, but fine, with wallpaper for 4:3 aspect ratios and some nice music accompanying the menus. There’s even an enormous gallery section absolutely stuffed with everything from concept art to arcade flyers, accompanying soundtrack options, and more.
Want to know what really grinds our gears, though? Eight months ago we reviewed Wonder Boy Collection, citing a decent package but criticising content held back for the Strictly Limited Games physical release. Well, now all that content is here, adding back the two missing games (Wonder Boy III and The Dragon’s Trap) and all the console variations. To quote our conclusion, “It’s totally feasible on current-gen hardware to include every Wonder Boy title, on every platform, with every region variation, rather than limiting the standard production to a nicely curated but somewhat meagre selection of four.”