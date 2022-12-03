Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Remember last July when Digital Extremes announced it would be adding cross-play and cross-save support to its hit free-to-play title, Warframe? Well, cross platform play is now officially available.

In a new update, the company announced cross platform play was finally supported for PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.





Play with friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch right now: pic.twitter.com/a6HrlWvalU Cross Platform Play has arrived to unite the Origin System!Play with friends on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch right now: https://t.co/vk7JsaeZTk December 2, 2022

Here's a bit about how this new feature work via the PR. Note: There's also the option to enable and disable cross platform play features. VoIP chat features will also be made available in a future update.

"Warframe’s Cross Platform Play feature can be turned on and off in the game Options Menu. When the feature is enabled, a players’ platform icon will be displayed next to their name. They can Chat, join Squads, and can expect expedited Public Matchmaking as other players across all platforms in the Origin System join in for the Missions ahead. Players across all platforms can also meet in Relays and Dojos, however, VoIP chat features will be added in the future and are currently unavailable."

And as for cross-save - it's apparently "still in development". This is described as an optional service for players to migrate their progress from one platform to another. You can learn more about these new features over on the official Warframe website.

Will you be giving this new cross platform play feature a whirl? Comment below.