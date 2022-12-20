We've seen quite a bit of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie now, but it's still not enough for some fans out there. In fact, one individual known as King Bob Gaming on YouTube has gone to the extent of recreating the second trailer using Nintendo 64 graphics.

The result is something that looks similar but different to the 1996 game Super Mario 64. Here's a bit more about this trailer, courtesy of the creator:

"Here is the long awaited Mario Movie Trailer, but remade using N64 graphics! Earlier this month, I made a partial version of the trailer, but wasn't sure if anyone would be interested in a full version. I challenged you all to get the first part to 10K likes, and you've more than delivered! Thank you!"

And for the sake of comparison, here's the official trailer:

If this has got you in the mood for Super Mario 64, you can access this game via the Switch Online service. The Japanese release also includes rumble support. One other way to enjoy Super Mario 64 on the Switch is via the Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection, which was a limited-time release in 2020.