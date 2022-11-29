The second trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie has just dropped, and it's jam-packed full of references, characters, and moments that series fans will love.
Most importantly, if the leaks and yesterday's tweet from Nintendo didn't give it away, we got our first look at Princess Peach. Voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy — who made a brief appearance during the Direct — it looks like the Mushroom Kingdom's ruler is going to be taking part in the action, as she absolutely deserves to.
Also joining Peach in the trailer is Donkey Kong, played by Seth Rogan (who revealed he owned a Playchoice 10 and has a dog named Zelda!). Donkey Kong looks to be an enemy — at least initially — taking on Chris Pratt's Mario on top of some iconic red girders.
We also got a much better look at Luigi, who only made a brief cameo at the end of the first teaser. Take a look at some shots from the movie!
What did you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for the film's release next year? Let us know in the comments!
Comments (86)
Mario kart movie!!!! Great ending to the trailer hahah
my god it looks amazing! And chris actually sounded good imo! i loved it!
I love love LOVE that Peach isn't damseled and gets to be part of the action!
Taylor-Joy's voice is perfect. She sounds regal and refined, without being cloyingly saccharine. Absolutely stole the show for me.
And don't think I didn't catch that mention of "galaxies!"
Loved it!!! Can't wait!
This looks equal parts brilliant and magical. Loved it.
I'm still not sold on Chris Pratt voice just doesn't sound good same with Toad voice but nice to see Peach isn't Dame in distress can't comment on Donkey Kong yet.
This was a very good trailer. I enjoyed it. Pratt sounded better in this one. Day was great as Luigi. Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy really kill it.
Rainbow Road in the Mario movie is an amazing inclusion.
Looks fantastic! I can't wait for April!
Oh dear, Peach's personality seems very inaccurate to the games. They've turned her into Daisy. Loved the Mario Kart scene though.
@CharlieGirl But at what cost? Now Luigi is damseled.
Honestly looks great! Can’t wait to see it myself, let alone my boy.
I love all the references to how frustrating some of the early platform days were. The cheep cheeps, moving platforms, spinning fire obstacles, and the donuts that drop. Some great deep cuts
Loved that classic DK
something about peach (visually) is very...uncanny
Great trailer. Got to see more of the world and characters with some absolutely stunning animation to boot. The references were also lovely (I particularly liked the Mario Maker one in the middle) and Day, Taylor-Joy and Black seem to be doing a great job with their roles (notice that I'm omitting one). Overall, can't wait for April!
Also, I can't wait for the inevitable 10+ articles analysing each torn hair of Luigi's moustache.
This was great! I am LOVING the casting, especially Charlie Day Luigi - he feels born for this role. The rainbow road mariokart plot has me a little concerned but everything else I cant wait to see.
Comes out the day before my 39th Birthday, Already told my wife…this is the way
Love it, so far. Family watched it and laughed and were having fun. Can't wait to see the whole thing.
I get that the voices are different. That happens, and I'm okay with it. It is just weird for a little bit and then I'm guessing most people witll get over it pretty quickly.
Looks like the posters that leaked were real, but all the models look wayyyy better in motion than they do on the posters.
Solid trailer but underlines Chris Pratt’s voice role as non comital. And I second people’s enthusiasm for a more active role for Peach, though I sense they’ll overcompensate and make her an “overly bad ass” to the point of cliche.
We’ll see. So far so decent.
Holy wow that trailer was great. Even better than the last one even!
And they made Peach, my personal least favorite Mario character, actually good??? This movie truly is gonna be something else.
This movie looks sooo good. I don't really watch modern movies, but definitely want to see this one.
Of course, Peach is a badass, kick-ass fighter babe. But, I should get use to this by now... I mean, every woman has to be like this in modern films these days. But, I hope that Mario and Peach get together by the end.
Christ Pratt doesnt sound bad.(I havent watched any of his movies in english)
Is that a Funky Kong and a Diddy Kong (left) I see driving 2 of those karts?
Um….this looks incredible
Still loving it! This is going to be such a fun movie.
It looks rather glorious, I can’t help thinking what future Mario games might look like!
loved the nod to the Super Mario Bros 3 commercial when everyone is shouting Mario Mario! as Mario enters the coliseum to fight Donkey Kong
Glad that Peach doesn't have that annoying bimbo voice anymore.
@Marioracer
No, those are just some generic Kongs from the stadium scene.
@fenlix I think Luigi being behind enemy lines will be the film’s way of giving him his classic scaredy cat to hero arc.
Looks very promising, but the music sucks.
Maybe they’re just doing the typical Hollywood trailer thing, but if the movie is anything like this, it’s gonna take away a lot of my enjoyment.
They should’ve just let Koji Kondo score it.
Warrior Peach? Idiot Mario? Lame jokes? What a waste Feels very, very modern and not in a good sense. Hard pass for me.
Seemingly, Mario has a Bob the Tomato additude with Chris Pratt's voice. Was expecting him to act like Peter (Tobey Maguire) from the Sam Reimei Spiderman films.
@MathiasBS Koji Kondo is involved in the movie.
@fenlix I have no problem with this.
Another great trailer! Redesigning DK to look both classic and modern is pretty interesting, as well as there being A LOT more Kongs. Charlie Day’s Luigi is perfect. I don’t know how I feel about Peach acting like a boss but I approve of her not having the high-pitched voice from modern Mario games. It’s sort of like we’re going back to Nintendo 64 Peach. This movie will be fantastic!
Peach mentioning “galaxies” makes me think Rosalina might be in this movie.
Peach definitely still looks off to me. They had to be cliche and make her battle warrior badass. So dumb. Plus I dislike Anya whatever her name is, can't act to save her life.
Other than that it looks great. Pratt's Mario voice doesn't seem bad at all even if it STILL won't show us a full sentence by him. Love Charlie Day and he seems like he'll be a good Luigi as well.
Jack Black's Bowser is going to steal the show though. Damn.
@Dev9417
McDonald's spoiled this already.
@fenlix but he is not scoring. He’s assisting, which means he won’t have a final say in any of it, and non of his music will be featured, probably besides Easter eggs and the generic orchestral version of the main themes.
I would’ve just loved to see a whole movie with the unique, jazzy vibe they’ve evolved over the past many years, combined with his amazing orchestration from Galaxy. It could’ve been great, but some executive probably said no.
I hope Mario is not the punching bag throughout the whole movie. Peach and Toad are most likely the leading characters from what I am observing.
@Belatarr what did u think they were gonna make?😂😂😂some dark brooding serious Mario movie for adult men on the internet?. Lol get real
I am not impressed. I just see lots unfunny scenes that pretend that they are funny.
Great trailer. Loved it
@Crockin Right? It's silly how many people are somehow shocked a Mario movie is..aimed at kids? Whoa no way? The new SpongeBob movie doesn't curse and talk about murder either?! Weird!
@Crockin I don’t understand what you’re saying, sorry.
Thought it was fantastic! Officially on the hype train.
Funky Kong confirmed
The complaints for Peach being "out of character" are just so odd to me. The most character she's ever been given in the games have been Paper Mario, Mario strikers, and Super Princess Peach - all of which she showed the warrior side to her.
For the last time. Those are generic Kong from the stadium that looks like familiar Kongs from the DKC series, they just took their designs as templates.
Considering today's society, I'm not surprised (and am pleased in this case) that Peach isn't a damsel in distress here. Taylor-Joy voices her well, as does everyone else with their roles, especially Black and his spot-on portrayal of Bowser.
The Mario Kart nod was an unexpected but definitely welcome touch.
Can't wait to enjoy this movie with the wife and kids.
Wonder what's going on with DK and Cranky, maybe Mario has never met them before he arrives in the Mushroom Kingdom? I liked DK's design, he looks somewhat less serious but he can still be imposing.
I didn't like the Mario Kart sequence much; I mean, of course there's going to be video game references but I don't want it to be just a bunch of game in-jokes, the movie has to be watchable on its own right. I also hope Bowser gets some proper characterisation instead of trying to conquer the world just because. Mario and Peach's voices sound alright; my biggest concern is that I don't find the humour very funny.
But the weirdest thing about the trailer is that Mario may be doing some actual plumbing...
By the way, a little heads-up about the article: Rogen said that he played a Playchoice-10, not that he owned one. Playchoice-10 were arcade machines, it would be odd if he owned one...
Welllllll now I'm hyped. Looks like Peach will finally get to kick some ass.
@Belatarr I know u don’t, but that’s ok
Crap. Chris Tw*t sounds like he normally does except with a mouth full of toilet water. Peach has been given that dreadfully generic ‘update’ of getting her out of a dress and being a princess to take on an ‘active’ role instead of showing her princess duties to be a hell of a lot more important and worthwhile than pissing about in a go-kart seeing as there’s clearly no actual ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom other than her. I love Charlie Day but his Luigi is just going to be him being kidnapped and making that same shriek he does in It’s Always Sunny. They’ve then gone down the route of having a movie entirely designed around infantilised adults writing about a million articles on various sites about ‘Easter eggs you may have missed’ in the movie. It’s just Wreck It Ralph but with an even worse art style.
I’m watching this for sure
Bowser pulling poor Luigi's moustache hair out was my favorite part. I was already more hopeful from last time but I definitely feel better about Chris Pratt's Mario, even if he still isn't saying much yet. It's worth pointing out the world map with a new Donkey Kong Island and Yoshi's Island. I wonder what the desert kingdom is? Sarasaland? Nah, probably just like Super Mario Bros. 3's Desert Land... I think.
It all looks super great! I especially liked Luigi. They nailed his character here!
Looking really good so far. I like that Peach has a more active role, the world looks beautiful and the acting seems pretty good from what I’ve heard so far. Yes, even from Chris Pratt.
Wow, that trailer put a big smile on my face. I cannot wait for the movie!
@nofriendo she does murder a bunch of rabbids in kingdom battle
Best part is were not getting a generic save the princes story. It’s actually going to be interesting
Charlie as luigi is not bad. Still fits the role but I expect better. Chris is better now but still doesn't fit the role until I hear more lines. Taylor-Joy as Peach is really ***** good. She easy fits the role, right up there beside Jack and Keegan.
I thought it was funny that they took the effort of having Seth Rogen introduce the trailer, and then his character had no lines in it.
Also, I guess I'm not surprised, by it, but it still saddens me how some people here are complaining about Peach having an active hero role in this. Did you really expect this movie to conform to stupid gender stereotypes which were already old and tired 37 years ago, when the first Super Mario game came out, let alone in 2022?
I love how Donkey Kong looks kind of like the mascot costume from the American Super Smash Bros. commercial.
@Polvasti
Well, the strong, independent, badass, no-nonsense, serious, woman with no flaws and needs no man technically became the new stereotype of the 2010s.
Looks like it will be a fun family movie. Love to see Funky Kong in there. Charlie Day as expected has the perfect voice for Luigi and Anya Taylor-Joy also a great fit for Peach. I wonder if DK will actually have any lines or if he will just make noises.
Mario seems a bit too goofy in this trailer, I doubt he will be like that throughout the whole movie, being the protagonist and all.
This has even more footage than the first trailer did, and I was grinning ear to ear while watching it. It sucks that the movie doesn't come out until April, but hopefully it will be worth the wait.
For the last time, that is not Funky Kong, just another generic Kong that happens to look like him.
Ok, that trailer got me hyped.
So the platforming is Mushroom Kingdom bootcamp it looks like...
Mario is gonna have all the bruises.
Peach is pretty kickarse. Awesome!
This looks so good 😊
Holy crap that was amazing, Mario and DK throwing down Smash Bros. style, but man oh man, the ending to that trailer, I absolutely loved it.
@RareFan Perhaps, but with centuries of gendered oppression and discrimination, which is still very much a part of most societies on our planet, a stereotype of strong women who need no men is still very much preferable to the stereotype of damsels in distress. This is a kids' movie, and I'm very happy that young girls these days can grow up with these kind of pop culture heroes instead of female characters whose main role is to support and/or be rescued by the male hero.
@RareFan Bruh, they don't even get together in the games.
@RareFan you have to either not know what he looks like or just be really cynical to not recognize funky here
@Crockin
If you look closer, you can seem more than just one Kong with a red bandana in the final scene. I think it is just a generic Kong from the stadium scene. They are using the designs of the Kongs from the Rare era as template for crowed scenes.
I actually have to say, this was pretty good! I am definitely looking forward to this movie now! Even though the human characters don't look exactly like their game versions, I can still get behind this! And Chris Pratt as Mario does seem kind of decent; it's more like Captain Lou Albano or Bob Hoskins than Charles Martinet, as I said a while ago.
And I am SO glad that it looks like Princess Peach won't be the damsel-in-distress she usually is in the games. I've been saying it for years, but Nintendo REALLY needs to give the whole "Princess Peach getting captured by Bowser" thing a rest (I say the same with The Legend of Zelda, too).
I really enjoyed this trailer, outside the Illumination style slapstick humor. Hopefully that is minimized by the Mario allusions. It does look like a genuine amount of care was taken in crafting this together though, so I’m pretty excited to see the film.
@Polvasti
Both are stereotypes. The helpless damsel in distress is insulting, while the strong woman is boring. I kinda wish we can have a middle ground. But it seems it is just one extreme or the other.
@Gamergirl94 So agree - everything perfect apart from Mario’s voice.
@nessisonett Agreed. Movies like this need good writing. Family-friendly or not. For example, Star-Trek II: The Wrath of Khan/Spiderman (2002) is for kids, but the characters, dialogue and philosophy/message is put first. If only we see the brothers having a meaningful arc.
I know I shouldn't be but I'm surprised about the complaints about Peach.
@RareFan Most heroes in fantasy stories like this are strong, it comes with the genre. I've never seen anyone complain that Aragorn or Thor are boring characters because they're strong, so I don't understand why strong women in fantasy stories would automatically be boring either. It all depends on what else is done with the character besides showing her strength.
So long, the Mario I knew.
Tap here to load 86 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...