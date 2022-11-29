Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The second trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie has just dropped, and it's jam-packed full of references, characters, and moments that series fans will love.

Most importantly, if the leaks and yesterday's tweet from Nintendo didn't give it away, we got our first look at Princess Peach. Voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy — who made a brief appearance during the Direct — it looks like the Mushroom Kingdom's ruler is going to be taking part in the action, as she absolutely deserves to.

Also joining Peach in the trailer is Donkey Kong, played by Seth Rogan (who revealed he owned a Playchoice 10 and has a dog named Zelda!). Donkey Kong looks to be an enemy — at least initially — taking on Chris Pratt's Mario on top of some iconic red girders.

We also got a much better look at Luigi, who only made a brief cameo at the end of the first teaser. Take a look at some shots from the movie!

What did you think of the new trailer? Are you excited for the film's release next year? Let us know in the comments!