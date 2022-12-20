We've got another release date! This time it's for Falcom's long-running RPG series Trails. NIS America has confirmed The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be launching on the Nintendo Switch in the US and Europe on 7th July 2023.

As part of this announcement, NIS America has shared a brand new trailer. Nintendo has also uploaded it on its YouTube channel:

"What fates await Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the enigmatic "C"? Discover what lies ahead in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series!"

