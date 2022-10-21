Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Just days after we got an official release date for The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure, NIS America has locked in a release date for the 10th game in the Trails/Kiseki series. Yes, you read that right — 10th. The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie will be launching in Summer 2023 on Switch (and all other consoles) in the West!

Trails into Reverie follows three different story paths — one focuses on Rean Schwarzer in the aftermath of Cold Steel IV, a second follows Zero and Azure's protagonist Lloyd Bannings, and a third looks at the mysterious new character "C". The game is meant to serve as a proper conclusion to both the Crossbell arc and the Cold Steel arc.

Not only that, but NIS America has revealed that we'll be able to snap up pre-orders for the Deluxe or Limited Edition of the game from 27th October from 12pm BST on the NISA Europe store.

The Deluxe Edition comes with:

The game

Digital soundtrack

Mini art book

The Limited Edition, as expected, is stuffed full of extra goodies:

The game

"Legends of Zemuria" hardcover art book

"Songs of Reverie" soundtrack

"Three & Nine: A Trails Tale" novel

"The End and the Beginning" Acrylic Print

SteelBook

Collector's Box

Sounds like a must-have collection for Trails fans, there. Not only that, but today at 5pm EST / 10pm BST / 7am AEST (on the 22nd), NIS America will be hosting a voice actor panel for the game over on Twitch. Eight voice actors from previous Trails games will be there and will be able to answer questions from viewers. Breath of the Wild's Sean Chiplock and Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Robbie Daymond have played Rean Schwarzer and Lloyd Bannings respectively in the Cold Steel games, so we wonder if they'll be appearing during the panel later today.

Trails to Azure is releasing on 14th March in North America and 17th March in Europe. This means that Reverie will be following up at least three months after that, anytime from June. But The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails is also due to release sometime in 2023. That means next year really is an exciting year to be a Trails fan.

Will you be picking up Trails into Reverie next summer? Do you want to see more Trails games on Switch? Let us know!