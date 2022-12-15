In September, Spike Chunsoft lifted the lid on its new project Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - a detective adventure style game, due out on Switch in Spring 2023.
The latest update is a new introduction trailer - featuring Shinigami, the death god contracted to haunt protagonist Yuma, who gives a sneak peek at this new title from the creators of the Danganronpa series.
And in case you're wondering, a physical version has also been confirmed for the Switch, with pre-orders now open. There'll also be a "mysteriful limited edition" version - featuring an art book, steelbook, plush, the game, soundtrack and exclusive packaging.
Looking forward to this upcoming Switch release? Comment below.
Comments (1)
It looks very pretty. Girl’s voice acting is a bit annoying though.
Tap here to load 1 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...