In September, Spike Chunsoft lifted the lid on its new project Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - a detective adventure style game, due out on Switch in Spring 2023.

The latest update is a new introduction trailer - featuring Shinigami, the death god contracted to haunt protagonist Yuma, who gives a sneak peek at this new title from the creators of the Danganronpa series.

And in case you're wondering, a physical version has also been confirmed for the Switch, with pre-orders now open. There'll also be a "mysteriful limited edition" version - featuring an art book, steelbook, plush, the game, soundtrack and exclusive packaging.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code
Image: Spike Chunsoft

