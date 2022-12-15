Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

In September, Spike Chunsoft lifted the lid on its new project Master Detective Archives: Rain Code - a detective adventure style game, due out on Switch in Spring 2023.

The latest update is a new introduction trailer - featuring Shinigami, the death god contracted to haunt protagonist Yuma, who gives a sneak peek at this new title from the creators of the Danganronpa series.





Master Detective Archives:



Wishlist today: pic.twitter.com/It3bR8HkWG Tackle unsolved mysteries in a strange city caged by unending rain in a brand new dark fantasy mystery from the minds behind the Danganronpa series!Master Detective Archives: #RAINCODE is coming to #NintendoSwitch Spring 2023.Wishlist today: https://t.co/O70N6N1SUg December 15, 2022

And in case you're wondering, a physical version has also been confirmed for the Switch, with pre-orders now open. There'll also be a "mysteriful limited edition" version - featuring an art book, steelbook, plush, the game, soundtrack and exclusive packaging.

