Sonic Frontiers almost won the 'Player's Voice Award' at The Game Awards earlier this week. In response to this, the game's director Morio Kishimoto has once again thanked fans and all the staff that worked on the game for their support. He went on to mention how it's inspired the team to create an even "greater" experience next time.

"We made it into the top 5 of TGA Players' Voice! This is all thanks to your support! The third generation is off to a good start. I'm happy! I am sure that this result will be a big driving force for the next work. We promise you an experience of greater excitement and surprise. Finally, I would like to thank all the staff involved in this project."

TGA Players’ Voiceのベスト5入りを果たしました！これも皆さんの応援のおかげです！第三世代のスタートは上出来です。嬉しいです！この結果は次回作の大きな原動力になると確信しています。さらに大きな感動と驚きの体験を約束します。最後にこのプロジェクトに関わった全てのスタッフに感謝します。 — Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46) December 9, 2022

It's not the first time Morio Kishimoto has said something like this. Following the release of Frontiers, he mentioned how the team wanted to take the Sonic series to "greater heights":

"I got a lot of energy from everyone's comments! I am very honored that so many people enjoyed it! After more than 10 years of trial and error, I was finally able to create this work. Open Zone is full of possibilities. Sonic games become more interesting. We will continue to challenge ourselves to greater heights."

In terms of what to expect in the near future, Sega recently revealed a free DLC Road Map for Sonic Frontiers (releasing throughout 2023). It will include a new story, playable characters and even a free Holiday themed suit, which you can grab later this month.