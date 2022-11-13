Sega's latest release Sonic Frontiers takes the Sonic the Hedgehog series in a bold new direction with its "open-zone" gameplay. Obviously, Sega took a lot of feedback from focus groups in the lead-up to the latest release, and it intends to continue this trend going forward.
In a few tweets on social media, the game's director Morio Kishimoto mentioned how the team is listening to the feedback about the new entry and said Sonic Team will take this into consideration when it comes to the future of the series. He added that the team still has "a long way to go" and would continue to go to "greater heights" to challenge itself. Here's a rough translation:
Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46): "I got a lot of energy from everyone's comments! I am very honored that so many people enjoyed it! After more than 10 years of trial and error, I was finally able to create this work. Open Zone is full of possibilities. Sonic games become more interesting. We will continue to challenge ourselves to greater heights."
Sega also released a message this week - thanking everyone for the support and for being with Sonic every step of the way.
Have you tried out Sonic Frontiers yet? What would you like to see from the series moving forward? Comment below.
[source twitter.com, via soahcity.com]
Comments (12)
Ok, make Sonic fly SEGA I dare you.
Hopefully they really do build on Sonic Frontiers. I’ve been really liking most of what I’ve played, so with enough improvement and refinement, we could have a truly exceptional Sonic game on our hands!
Do it! So much potential in this new direction.
Don't use a generic, last gen looking grassy overworld to try to sell your new game next time.
Little early to be planning for the next sonic failure isn't it?
Hopefully providing this isn’t corporate PR speak. From what I understand frontiers is a good base to something really special. If they iterate on it I think Sonic might be back personally
Give Sonic a long break. Do what Nintendo did with Zelda. Go back, and re-examine everything from the beginning.
It's just baffling how a company after all these years, still can't figure out it's star character and what works.
Ah well. Somewhere in a alternate universe Sonic games are hit after hit. I envy those fans.
Hope that means more playable characters next time like Tails and Knuckles who's gameplay style is more built for exploration than Sonic.
Sonic frontiers has a lot of issues and it’s far from perfect, but I’m really enjoying it, the story, the music, the gameplay, it’s all so enjoyable, enjoyable in a way that I’m hooked! All they need to do is improve on it. I think sonic has finally found the right direction,which is something I never thought I’d say!
I've never played a Sonic game, and what I'm getting from the feedback I've seen so far is that there's no good reason to make Frontiers the first one I do play. That's fine - call me when the next one comes out.
With so many games around these days, if not even one person is saying it's the greatest game ever made then it's definitely not worth playing. Sad but true.
@karlhendrikse Why does it need to be the greatest game ever made in order for someone to enjoy it or play it? I’m not trying to convince you or anything, I just wonder why? There’s a lot of good games that aren’t the greatest games ever made or even called such, one that comes to mind is the infamous series.
How about NOT locking the true final boss behind hard mode?! That still really annoys me to be honest.. as does the boss' music.
However, the rest of the game is brilliant and far better than any of the previous three or four entries.
