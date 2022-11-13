Sega's latest release Sonic Frontiers takes the Sonic the Hedgehog series in a bold new direction with its "open-zone" gameplay. Obviously, Sega took a lot of feedback from focus groups in the lead-up to the latest release, and it intends to continue this trend going forward.

In a few tweets on social media, the game's director Morio Kishimoto mentioned how the team is listening to the feedback about the new entry and said Sonic Team will take this into consideration when it comes to the future of the series. He added that the team still has "a long way to go" and would continue to go to "greater heights" to challenge itself. Here's a rough translation:

Morio Kishimoto (@moq_46): "I got a lot of energy from everyone's comments! I am very honored that so many people enjoyed it! After more than 10 years of trial and error, I was finally able to create this work. Open Zone is full of possibilities. Sonic games become more interesting. We will continue to challenge ourselves to greater heights."

Sega also released a message this week - thanking everyone for the support and for being with Sonic every step of the way.

Have you tried out Sonic Frontiers yet? What would you like to see from the series moving forward? Comment below.