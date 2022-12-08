Sega of America has announced that it has opened a new office in Irvine, California, with the intention to house Sega and its subsidiary Atlus' internal publishing departments in one space.

The news comes via GamesIndustry, who states that one of the goals of the new location is to facilitate media streaming opportunites for the North American teams. Sega Global CEO, Shuji Utsumi, had the following to say regarding the new office:

"The opening of the new Sega of America headquarters in Irvine represents a new era for one of the gaming world's most esteemed brands. This new space helps to foster a genial and team-oriented culture to reinforce that purpose and create new stories and worlds that will entertain gamers for generations."

The news comes following announcement of strong sales for Persona 5 Royal on Switch and other consoles, with the latest release reaching 1 million units sold, contributing to a total of 16.8 million units sold for the entire Persona franchise.

Sonic Frontiers, meanwhile, has enjoyed considerable success since its launch, and is currently in the running to receive a Players' Choice award at this year's Game Awards.