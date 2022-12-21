During a Nintendo Direct in September, XSEED and Marvelous lifted the lid on Rune Factory 3 Special for the Switch.

Apart from the usual RPG, farming and monster battle elements, this updated version will also include a brand new mode - allowing players to enjoy more quality time with their in-game spouse.

If you're wondering about a western release date, it seems we could be getting close - with the ESRB recently rating the title. Nintendo's website currently has the same title listed for a "Spring 2023" release, and it's already been locked in for 2nd March 2023 in Japan.

The ESRB rating is 'T for Teen' and contains "fantasy violence, mild suggestive themes, use of alcohol". Here's the rest of the summary:

"This is a role-playing game in which players assume the role of an amnesiac fighter trying to settle disputes between humans and monsters. Players explore environments (e.g., towns, dungeons, forests), interact with characters, complete missions, (e.g., resource gathering, farming), and battling various monsters (e.g., goblins, mushrooms, giant spiders). Characters use swords, axes, and magic attacks to defeat monsters in melee combat; battles are highlighted by impact sounds, dwindling health bars/hit points, and screen-shaking effects. Some female characters are depicted in swimsuits that reveal moderate amounts of cleavage; the dialogue contains some innuendo (e.g., “Ahem! My eyes are up here“; "I wasn't ogling you”; "You aren't...getting up to anything too kinky..."). During the course of the game, players can obtain and give bottles of wine, causing recipients/players' character to fall asleep after drinking."