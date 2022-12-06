Update [Tue 6th Dec, 2022 21:35 GMT]: After comforting fans about the upcoming River City Girls 2 release date last week, WayForward has today announced an official release date for this much-anticipated sequel — 15th December!

Confirming the news on Twitter, this follows the company's announcement that the game would be delayed slightly. It's only a few weeks, at least! So we won't have to wait long to get a brand new slice of the action with the River City Girls.

River City Girls 2 launches digitally in North America and Europe on Dec. 15! Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Steam!

Original article [Tue 6th Dec, 2022 02:25 GMT]: WayForward's new beat 'em up River City Girls 2 was apparently meant to be available here in the west by now, but it seems to have suffered a slight delay.

In case you were wondering what's happened to this sequel, Arc System Works and WayForward need just "a bit more time" in order to deliver the best and "most full-featured experience" possible.

The plan is to still release the game here in the west before the end of this year, and a date will be shared soon. The game is already out in Japan. Here's the full update from the official WayForward Twitter account:

In related news, the original River City Girls is the latest Switch Online trial from 6th - 12th December. If you participate in this trial, you'll get 100 MyNintendo Platinum Points. The first game is also half price on the Switch eShop at the moment.