Chocobo GP only just arrived in March this year on the Nintendo Switch, but somehow it's already up to Season 5!

This latest update (Version 1.4.0) adds a new "Midgar" course - drawing inspiration from Final Fantasy VII, and also adds Croma and Volg, along with new seasonal outfits. Players will receive an 800 Mythril bonus at the start of Season 5, too.





From 22:00 PDT December 21st | 06:00 GMT December 22nd, you can log in to enjoy a new course, two new characters, and holiday-themed costumes!



800 Mythril will also be given out as a login bonus for all players once Season 5 begins.

This update will arrive on the Nintendo Switch later today. If you're curious to try this game out but don't want to fork out for the whole thing, you can download a free lite version of the title from the Switch eShop.

