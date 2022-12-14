Here's a look at the full patch notes:
- The addition of the new “Midgar” course.
- *This course can be selected in Multiplayer, Time attack and Custom Race modes.
- *This course will appear in Chocobo GP mode after the start of Season 5.
- The addition of seven new series.
- *Each series will be unlocked after finishing in third place or higher on the previous series.
- Changes to the matching process for the first race in Chocobo GP mode.
- *From now on, the race will start automatically once a set time has elapsed after the start of matchmaking, even if a full set of players has not joined yet.
- Adjustments to the following characters:
- Maduin is now invincible while his ability is active.
- The delay before Sylph’s ability activates has been slightly reduced.
- Improvements to Cid’s speed boost effect.
- The duration of Mecha Chocobo’s speed up effect has been increased.
- Changes have been made to the story mode, so that Gilgamesh and Racing Hero X’s appearances during a race will match how they look in the story scenes.
- Fixes to incorrect parameter information shown for Raffaello (speed model).
- Fixes to an issue where the giant fireball produced when using Treasure Hunter Cid’s ability would hit the starting gates on the Cid’s Test Track course.
- Fixes to areas where racers could become stuck on the terrain on the following courses:
- Big Bridge (Short 1, Short 2 and Technical versions)
- Fixes to an issue with Time Attack mode where the ghost racer would disappear from the course after crossing the finish line on the Balamb Garden courses.
- Other bug fixes.
