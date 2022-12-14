@LexKitteh Again, another comment from someone who have not played much. This was corrected after 1 week where they started giving you more points to grind WAY faster. Season 1 was still the grindiest of them all, with 100 level of rewards, but it only took around 20 hours, which is not really long to do for any game (I mean, the game just got released, you will play it a little right?). Starting Season 2 (and as they have said during Season 1, that they will cut down the grind even more, they just couldnt do it mid-season for the first one), getting everything you need for a season was 2-3 hours max with only 20 Level of Rewards. How playing 2-3 hours is more than you would want to play? It's one sitting for most!

Also now, everything you might have missed during a Season just get put in the Ticket shop (currency you get in-game through everything you do), so FOMO is not even a factor anymore. Only Cloud is still MIA, but he's bound to come back eventually. There's no predatory scheme in the game at this point. I have so much mithril that I don't know what to do with it anymore.

Really, that launch week hurt them so much, since all the informations people think they have about this game is now false. But people just like to ride on the negativity band-wagon unfortunately instead of actually playing the game when the developers actually DO listen to the fans and admit their mistakes. Square-Enix has made a LOT of crappy move in the past, but actually correcting the game so quickly is not one of them.