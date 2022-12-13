Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It might be December, but that hasn't stopped video game releases from rushing out the door. The latest one is Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion - otherwise known as the prequel to the legendary 1997 RPG, Final Fantasy VII.

Crisis Core originally made its debut on the PlayStation Portable in 2007 and now returns with updated 3D models, full voiceovers, new music arrangements and much more. It stars Zack Fair, who is a rather important character in the Final Fantasy VII mythos. You can learn more in our review: