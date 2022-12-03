Update [Sat 3rd Dec, 2022 00:30 GMT]: This event is currently underway, so if you haven't already joined in on the fun, do it while you still can. This Tera Raid Battle will run until the 4th of December and will take place again on 15th - 18th of December.





❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/DQqiEumZpV Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 4, 2022—and then again from Thursday, December 15, to Sunday, December 18! 🔥🔥🔥❤️💜 https://t.co/894aoB3EPj December 2, 2022

Original article [Thu 1st Dec, 2022 03:00 GMT]: Following the special "Eevee Spotlight", Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are now hosting their second Tera Raid Battle event. This time it features the mighty Charizard.

This first event runs from 1st - 4th December and will then run once again between 15th - 18th December. Charizard apparently isn't native to the Paldea region, so this is a rare catch. This particular one comes equipped with Dragon as its Tera Type. Trainers can expect it to put up quite a fight in battle, with some "devastatingly powerful moves". This Charizard will have the same mark, Ability, and moves regardless of when it is caught, and can only be caught once per save file.

It's worth noting Tera Raid Battles at black crystals can only be challenged after completing certain postgame events. However, players who haven't completed these events may still participate in these battles by joining another trainer's battle (via multiplayer group or by using a link code).