The North American My Nintendo Store has launched its Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale, providing meaty discounts on - you guessed it - critically acclaimed games from some of the studio's partners. The sale runs from today until 18th December at 11:59pm PT.

There are some great titles in here ranging from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim to Sonic Mania with discounts reaching heights of up to 86% off standard retail price. If you have been waiting to get your hands on some smooth platforming action with Celeste, build a farm in Stardew Valley or steal some sweetrolls in Skyrim, then this is a great chance to nab a bargain.

Each of the deals below can now be found on the North American Switch eShop or on its respective My Nintendo Store. For those of you who want to get a taste of what's on offer, however, then we have assembled all of the discounted games in the following table:

The sale runs for the next couple of weeks, so be sure to grab up anything that you are after by 18th December for some pre-Christmas play.

