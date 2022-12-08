The North American My Nintendo Store has launched its Critically Acclaimed Partner Sale, providing meaty discounts on - you guessed it - critically acclaimed games from some of the studio's partners. The sale runs from today until 18th December at 11:59pm PT.
There are some great titles in here ranging from 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim to Sonic Mania with discounts reaching heights of up to 86% off standard retail price. If you have been waiting to get your hands on some smooth platforming action with Celeste, build a farm in Stardew Valley or steal some sweetrolls in Skyrim, then this is a great chance to nab a bargain.
Each of the deals below can now be found on the North American Switch eShop or on its respective My Nintendo Store. For those of you who want to get a taste of what's on offer, however, then we have assembled all of the discounted games in the following table:
|Game
|Price
|Saving
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|$35.99
|40%
|Axiom Verge
|$5.99
|70%
|Bastion
|$2.99
|80%
|CARRION
|$9.99
|50%
|Celeste
|$4.99
|75%
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|$13.99
|30%
|Death's Door
|$9.99
|50%
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|$29.99
|50%
|Dicey Dungeons
|$1.99
|86%
|Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
|$19.99
|50%
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
|$29.99
|40%
|DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition
|$22.49
|75%
|Downwell
|$2.00
|33%
|Dragon Ball Fighterz - FighterZ Edition
|$14.24
|85%
|Dragon Ball Fighterz - FighterZ Pass 3
|$7.99
|60%
|Encore DLC (Sonic Mania)
|$2.49
|50%
|Hades
|$12.49
|50%
|Hollow Knight
|$7.50
|50%
|Hyper Light Drifter - Special Edition
|$10.99
|45%
|Katana ZERO
|$8.99
|40%
|Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak
|$69.99
|N/A
|OKAMI HD
|$9.99
|50%
|Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|$10.19
|66%
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|$19.99
|50%
|Portal Companion Collection
|$13.39
|33%
|Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
|$9.99
|75%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|$29.99
|50%
|Sonic Mania
|$9.99
|50%
|Spelunky 2
|$9.99
|50%
|Stardew Valley
|$9.99
|33%
|Tetris Effect: Connected
|$19.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
|$34.99
|50%
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition DLC
|$15.99
|20%
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2
|$15.99
|60%
|Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - Digital Deluxe Edition
|$19.99
|60%
|Undertale
|$10.04
|33%
|Untitled Goose Game
|$9.99
|50%
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|$4.99
|75%
The sale runs for the next couple of weeks, so be sure to grab up anything that you are after by 18th December for some pre-Christmas play.
What will you be picking up off this list? Let us know your prospective purchases in the comments below!
Comments (31)
Untitled Goose Game at $10 is a fantastic pickup for that price.
Wow, those are good prices on some really good games.
MONSTER HUNTER + SUNBREAK is 49.99
Now's the time to get Hollow Knight and Bastion if you havn't already. Both are incredible games, and Bastion for $3 is an absolute steal. Also, you're getting 50% off a fifteen dollar game that will give you 10's to 100's of hours of gameplay (referencing Hollow Knight here)! What's not to love!
Wow some of these deals are better than the black friday ones! lol
Some great discounts there, though also some we've seen before. I might finally cave for Chicory since I need to use some My Nintendo gold points anyway. Disco Elysium is also tempting, but I'll wait on it. I'll still likely give my wish list a browse.
Out of this list, the games I've played/can wholeheartedly recommend are Ori and the Will of the Wisps, What Remains of Edith Finch, Monster Hunter Rise, and Untitled Goose Game.
Edit: I'm also currently playing through 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, though it's the physical version. Those who like mysteries and VNs with some strategy elements (not too challenging on Normal) should look it up. The story is completely bonkers and fragmented, but I suppose that's part of the fun.
Only things really standing out to me here are 13 Sentinels, which I've seen at better prices physically (and have on PS4 anyway), Hades which I'd kind of rather have on Xbox, and Celeste which I already have so probably end up passing on this one. Maybe Dicey Dungeons, it's on Gamepass but that seems like a good price for a game I hear's pretty solid.
Should I buy Stardew Valley for a second time???
WHAT A SALE. Finally going to pick up hollow night, wish i had more money to spend too
Portal and Portal 2 - my favourite series of all time, now playable on handheld for around $15? Done!
I don’t see Dragon Ball fighterz on the store? Is anyone else having this problem?
EDIT- I had to search for the game separately but I found it!
Portal companion collection is a must have if you don't already have it on PC.
Does anyone think Hyper Light Drifter is worth it for that price?
Chicory: A Colorful Tale is one I've been waiting for a sale on but I don't really want to load up funds on my US account just for that so hopefully this is a sign that we'll see it go on sale in other regions soon too.
Might be time to give Hades a try.
Looks like it's finally time for Axiom Verge
Celeste? Hollow Knight? Portal? Holy cow my wishlist gonna be clear after today
Could this sale mean that Silksong release is imminent?
No. Probably not.
@Arckadius I found the game to be a mechanically shallow one-trick pony that ran out of gas about halfway through…But it IS extremely pretty.
@Kirbyo Yeah, Hollow Knight is already criminally underpriced at $15. If you like metroidvania games, it's a steal at $7.50. They're almost giving away what should be a $60 game.
Agreed with most of the comments on here, some great deals!
Just pointing to Death’s Door, which for $9.99 is a steal. It’s a gem of a game.
Also, for those like me who never got into Monster Hunter games, Rise has been an amazing entry point. I’m having a blast, especially when playing w a friend.
@Arckadius It didn't hook me after an hour or two, is all I can tell you.
Ah, the first wave of discounts to note down for the month's second payday as they stretch safely into the holida-
"Until 18th December"
...What.
I still can't bring myself to pay even 20 bucks for a Tetris. I really want it!...but it still seems too pricey.
I really want Tetris Effect. But there is no way I am paying $20 for Tetris
Hollow sh*t!
some deals are like insults.
People who never played Celeste and still don't buy it for 5 bucks obviously hate gaming, mankind and pizza.
Hollow Knight and Hades also almost hurt. And the fact that all of them together will cost you just 25 bucks is just a cry for attention from those devs bleeding hearts. How can gamers just be so cruel and let this slip? I wish I'd live in the states. I wish I wouldn't already own these gems.
Hades at $12.99 is a must buy
@Arckadius It's one of my all time favorite games.
I'll grab Tetris Effect for sure. Incredible Terri's game, but I suck at it, and it was $40 for waaaaay too long. $19.99 seems right to me.
@Mando44646 it has been $40 for ages...
I think it's time for me to pick up Stardew Valley.
