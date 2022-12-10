If you visited the site throughout November, you'll likely know that we ran a store-wide promotion offering 10% off games and eShop credit for Black Friday. Well, the sale turned out to be so popular that we're bringing it back to cover the holiday period, hopefully giving you the chance to save money on more games this Christmas or maybe even treat your loved ones to some credit on the big day.

Just like we did for the Black Friday sale, we're knocking 10% off absolutely everything on the store, including eShop credit, Switch Online subscriptions, and games such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3 and more.

You can browse all the deals below – just use code XMAS10 to get your 10% off. If you're visiting the store from a country other than the US or UK, we'd recommend heading directly to our store's homepage to see items in your local currency.

Nintendo Life Christmas Deals - US

Get 10% off any of the eShop vouchers below using code XMAS10 at checkout, and remember that you can stock up on several discounted eShop vouchers to add plenty of credit to your eShop account. If you'd rather gift the credit to a friend, simply send them the code that you receive upon purchase!

eShop Credit

Nintendo Life Christmas Deals - UK/Europe

Here are all our options available to those of you in the UK and across Europe. Prices shown below are in GBP, but a range of EU countries are supported. Remember to input code XMAS10 at checkout!

eShop Credit

Switch Online Subscriptions

Switch Games

DLC

If you're looking for more inspiration this holiday season, make sure to check out our full Nintendo holiday gift guide.