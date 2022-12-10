Nintendo Christmas Sale
Image: Nintendo

If you visited the site throughout November, you'll likely know that we ran a store-wide promotion offering 10% off games and eShop credit for Black Friday. Well, the sale turned out to be so popular that we're bringing it back to cover the holiday period, hopefully giving you the chance to save money on more games this Christmas or maybe even treat your loved ones to some credit on the big day.

Just like we did for the Black Friday sale, we're knocking 10% off absolutely everything on the store, including eShop credit, Switch Online subscriptions, and games such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3 and more.

You can browse all the deals below – just use code XMAS10 to get your 10% off. If you're visiting the store from a country other than the US or UK, we'd recommend heading directly to our store's homepage to see items in your local currency.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo Life Christmas Deals - US

Get 10% off any of the eShop vouchers below using code XMAS10 at checkout, and remember that you can stock up on several discounted eShop vouchers to add plenty of credit to your eShop account. If you'd rather gift the credit to a friend, simply send them the code that you receive upon purchase!

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $10
Nintendo Life Christmas Deals - UK/Europe

Here are all our options available to those of you in the UK and across Europe. Prices shown below are in GBP, but a range of EU countries are supported. Remember to input code XMAS10 at checkout!

eShop Credit

Nintendo eShop Card £15
Nintendo eShop Card £25
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £75
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Switch Online Subscriptions

Nintendo Switch Online - 12 Month Individual Membership
Nintendo Switch Online - 3 Month Individual Membership
Switch Games

Pokémon Violet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Pokémon Scarlet [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Strikers Battle League Football [Download Code - UK/EU]
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes [Download Code - UK/EU]
Live A Live [Download Code - UK/EU]
Bayonetta 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Nintendo Switch Sports [Download Code - UK/EU]
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir & The Girl Who Stands Behind (Bundle) [Download Code - UK/EU]
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury [Download Code - UK/EU]
Bravely Default II [Download Code - UK/EU]
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD [Download Code - UK/EU]
New Pokémon Snap [Download Code - UK/EU]
Splatoon 3 [Download Code - UK/EU]
Mario Golf: Super Rush [Download Code - UK/EU]
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition [Download Code - UK/EU]
Game Builder Garage [Download Code - UK/EU]
A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism [Download Code - UK/EU]
Miitopia [Download Code - UK/EU]
DLC

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass [Download Code - UK/EU]
DOOM Eternal: Rip and Tear Pack DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit DLC [Download Code - UK/EU]
If you're looking for more inspiration this holiday season, make sure to check out our full Nintendo holiday gift guide.

Once again, thank you for supporting the site by buying your eShop credit from our store. Let us know if you have any questions in the comments below!