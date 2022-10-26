Activision's latest Call of Duty game arrives this week, and while there's no Nintendo release, there has been some conversation from the Xbox boss Phil Spencer about bringing the popular first-person shooter series to the Switch.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal recently, Spencer mentioned how Microsoft's plan for the series when the Activision Blizzard deal goes through could be to treat it like Minecraft and make it available on as "many different screens" as possible - including Switch (via The Verge senior editor, Tom Warren).

"Call of Duty specifically will be available on PlayStation. I'd love to see it on the Switch, I'd love to see the game playable on many different screens. Our intent is to treat CoD like Minecraft"

Phil's comments follow on from CNBC's interview with Microsoft president Brad Smith earlier this year, who also mentioned how the American tech giant would like to bring the Call of Duty series to Switch if the acquisition went through.

"One of the things we’re being very clear about as we move forward with the regulatory review of this acquisition is that great titles like Call of Duty from Activision Blizzard today, will continue to be available on the Sony PlayStation.

"We’d like to bring it to Nintendo devices. We’d like to bring the other popular titles that Activision has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo."

At the time, Smith also used Minecraft as an example of Microsoft's ongoing commitment to other platforms.

Of course, for Microsoft to follow through with this, it first needs to complete its acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It's currently in the process of finalising the deal. If Call of Duty does return to Nintendo systems, at this rate it'll likely be on the next-gen system.

Call of Duty last appearance on a Nintendo platform was during the Wii U generation with the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops II in 2012 and Call of Duty: Ghosts in 2013.