There are some things that doesn't sit right for me looking at the treatment of DLC again for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

1. Why have to relive the hype of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe again with additional DLC ?

Are the peoples started to not get hyped with that game anymore so Nintendo intentionally drop the DLC after 5 years of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launch to distract the peoples to talk about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ?

2. Why we don't get all the DLC stuffs at once after paid for $ 25 and we have to wait until next year for all the stuffs obtained ?

This is the business practice that I don't like from customer point of view.

3. And what is the point to have this game in physical release when all the additional DLC stuffs will not included in one cartridge, to think this game fate in the future after the server get closed ?

Even the DLC is worthy by $ 25 for 48 additional tracks, but the way of Nintendo to handle this game with that treatment, it makes me disappointed.

I felt something not right from recent Nintendo 1st party games release since Shuntaro Furukawa became CEO.