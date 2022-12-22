Following on from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC update the other week, Nintendo has now issued a smaller patch.
It contains a fix for Berlin Byways, where the image would "get choppy" and a fix for London Loop, that returns players to the appropriate location after being retrieved by Lakitu. Here's the full update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:
Ver. 2.2.1 (Released December 21, 2022)
Fixed Issues
- Fixed issue where, when playing online in Berlin Byways, the image would get choppy.
- Fixed issue where, when playing in London Loop, player is carried in by Lakitu after falling off of course and they were not returned to the appropriate location.