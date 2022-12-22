Following on from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC update the other week, Nintendo has now issued a smaller patch.

It contains a fix for Berlin Byways, where the image would "get choppy" and a fix for London Loop, that returns players to the appropriate location after being retrieved by Lakitu. Here's the full update, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Ver. 2.2.1 (Released December 21, 2022)

Fixed Issues
  • Fixed issue where, when playing online in Berlin Byways, the image would get choppy.
  • Fixed issue where, when playing in London Loop, player is carried in by Lakitu after falling off of course and they were not returned to the appropriate location.

Have you downloaded this update yet? Notice anything else? Comment below.

[source en-americas-support.nintendo.com]