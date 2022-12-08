Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As you may have already seen, Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is now officially live on the Switch.

This latest update takes the game up to Version 2.2.0 - adding a two cups and eight courses in total. This latest update also comes with a number of general changes and fixes some issues.

Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Nintendo support page:

Ver. 2.2.0 (Released December 7, 2022)

Support for DLC

Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 3 (two cups and eight courses).

General

Added “Custom Items” to item Rules. This is a feature that lets you decide which items appear. This is supported in VS Race, Balloon Battle, Coin Runners, Shine Thief, Renegade Roundup, Playing with friends, Tournaments, and Wireless Play. Items that have not been set to appear may still appear according to the connection environment and game situation.

When getting struck by lightning while gliding through the air, the glider no longer closes.

The period of invincibility after spinning or crashing now changes, depending on the driver or machine parts.

When a user cannot download any new ghost data, they can now delete all the ghost data they downloaded until then.

Deleted “Recommended” in Tournaments.

Fixed Issues