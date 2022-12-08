As you may have already seen, Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is now officially live on the Switch.
This latest update takes the game up to Version 2.2.0 - adding a two cups and eight courses in total. This latest update also comes with a number of general changes and fixes some issues.
Here are the full patch notes, courtesy of the official Nintendo support page:
Ver. 2.2.0 (Released December 7, 2022)
Support for DLC
- Now supports paid DLC: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Wave 3 (two cups and eight courses).
General
- Added “Custom Items” to item Rules.
- This is a feature that lets you decide which items appear.
- This is supported in VS Race, Balloon Battle, Coin Runners, Shine Thief, Renegade Roundup, Playing with friends, Tournaments, and Wireless Play.
- Items that have not been set to appear may still appear according to the connection environment and game situation.
- When getting struck by lightning while gliding through the air, the glider no longer closes.
- The period of invincibility after spinning or crashing now changes, depending on the driver or machine parts.
- When a user cannot download any new ghost data, they can now delete all the ghost data they downloaded until then.
- Deleted “Recommended” in Tournaments.
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where coins would not be added when touching an opponents’ Crazy Eight coin.
- Fixed an issue where there was a communication error when using the item Boo.
- Fixed an issue where using the Super Horn would not hit more than one opponent at the same time.
- Fixed an issue where images in SNES Mario Circuit 3 would look distorted.
- Fixed an issue where a player could not acquire multiple items in a row in GBA Snow Land.
- Fixed an issue where points would not be added to a member list, when spectating an online match.
- Fixed an issue where, when selecting a team, the COM characters that actually play in the game were not the same as shown on selection screen.
- Fixed an issue where the warning sound was not playing when a Red Shell or Spiny Shell comes from behind.
- Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the gameplay experience.