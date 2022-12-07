Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Wave 3
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe just keeps getting bigger, and Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass has just dropped!

As with every new DLC, two new Cups have been introduced to the mix — the Rock Cup, and the Moon Cup. And each one has four returning courses from Mario Kart history.

But alongside Wave 3's arrival, Nintendo has announced that a brand new free update is also available today, and it brings with it 'Custom Items' for certain multiplayer modes. This is available for all players (you don't need the DLC) and is a bit like Smash Bros. where you can pick and choose what items you want to appear on the course.

This new feature is available both offline for VS Races and in some online modes. You can also use this to give specific items to teams in Team Races and Battles. So we're either getting rid of the Blue Shell or having Blue Shell-only races, right?

In case you've forgotten, here are the eight courses available in Wave 3:

Rock Cup

  • Tour London Loop
  • GBA Boo Lake
  • 3DS Rock Rock Mountain
  • Wii Maple Treeway

Moon Cup

  • Tour Berlin Byways
  • DS Peach Gardens
  • Merry Mountain
  • 3DS Rainbow Road

Let us know when you'll be hitting the races once again with these brand-new courses, and share your feelings on the Custom Item update in the comments!