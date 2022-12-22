Way back in the hazy days of October 2021, we discovered that the two arcade-inspired Tomb Raider spin-offs Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light / the Temple of Osiris would be coming to Switch in 2022. With the year almost at an end (and no Tomb Raider on Switch to show for it) it should come as no surprise to hear that the two titles have been pushed back to 2023 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Helmed up by Square Enix and Feral Interactive, the latter studio mentioned the delay in passing on Twitter when responding to a question about when the games are going to be released. While there is no official statement regarding a planned release date, @feralgames seem pretty clear that it won't be in the remaining weeks of this year and tease that there will be more news to come in 2023.

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light/Temple of Osiris are now coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023. We look forward to sharing more in the new year! — Feral Interactive (@feralgames) December 21, 2022

On top of the delay, Feral suggested that a physical release could be on the horizon too. When asked if there are plans to release boxed copies, the studio responded that it is a possibility, though nothing has been confirmed for the moment: "We'll certainly consider it but nothing has been finalised yet".

The two titles were originally released in 2010 and 2014 respectively and while they are not in line with the larger mainline games in the series, the developers state that both games combine "the hallmarks of Tomb Raider": exploration, platforming and puzzles, with fresh features including "co-operative multiplayer, character progression and fun fast-paced combat."

There continues to be no official Switch trailer for either title at the moment, but you can get a pretty good understanding of what these games are all about by looking at The Temple of Osiris' launch trailer which can be found below.

For now it seems we're going to have to wait a few more months before Lara Croft comes shooting onto Switch.

Are you excited for the two Tomb Raider spin-offs on Switch? Let us know in the comments!