Way back in the hazy days of October 2021, we discovered that the two arcade-inspired Tomb Raider spin-offs Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light / the Temple of Osiris would be coming to Switch in 2022. With the year almost at an end (and no Tomb Raider on Switch to show for it) it should come as no surprise to hear that the two titles have been pushed back to 2023 (thanks, Nintendo Everything).
Helmed up by Square Enix and Feral Interactive, the latter studio mentioned the delay in passing on Twitter when responding to a question about when the games are going to be released. While there is no official statement regarding a planned release date, @feralgames seem pretty clear that it won't be in the remaining weeks of this year and tease that there will be more news to come in 2023.
On top of the delay, Feral suggested that a physical release could be on the horizon too. When asked if there are plans to release boxed copies, the studio responded that it is a possibility, though nothing has been confirmed for the moment: "We'll certainly consider it but nothing has been finalised yet".
The two titles were originally released in 2010 and 2014 respectively and while they are not in line with the larger mainline games in the series, the developers state that both games combine "the hallmarks of Tomb Raider": exploration, platforming and puzzles, with fresh features including "co-operative multiplayer, character progression and fun fast-paced combat."
There continues to be no official Switch trailer for either title at the moment, but you can get a pretty good understanding of what these games are all about by looking at The Temple of Osiris' launch trailer which can be found below.
For now it seems we're going to have to wait a few more months before Lara Croft comes shooting onto Switch.
Are you excited for the two Tomb Raider spin-offs on Switch? Let us know in the comments!
[source twitter.com, via nintendoeverything.com]
Comments (16)
It's interesting to me that I can get these games from random giveaways and then a year or two later I will see them drop for the Switch. I can only assume people are buying these games, but seriously it can run on a dual core computer with 5 gigs of space. Why would I pay the Nintendo tax for this? I can literally buy it right now for $3. Why would I want to wait just to have it on a Switch? I'm really curious if people have answers.
@Cheez
Not everyone has multiple consoles....
@Cheez while I’m not buying this game, but I’d imagine there are people on the Switch who are going to buy it. There are lots of people who play only the Switch, it’s their first system since the Wii, DS or whatever their reasons are in gaming. People who play games on multiple platforms, whether PlayStation, Xbox or PC, are the minority in the Switch audience. I’m in the minority, but there’s a majority who missed it. Don’t think it’ll be the top seller, but they’ll recoup the costs on this one pretty fast.
@Pete41608 guess we were sharing thoughts.
a lot of people have multiple consoles
"These games will be released at some point, we're not sure when. There might be a physical release, who knows?"
All well in hand, then!
And host of others will soon all be like that!!!
I wouldn't be surprised if the whole selling off of the Lara Croft IP has something to do with the delays.
Good games, but not worth the porting effort.
They're already very devalued on other platforms.
Real Tomb Raider or bust for me!
In fact a total remake of the '96 classic would be amazing, one of my all-time favorite games. I also liked the first reboot TR.
would have honestly just preferred to see the original 3 get a light remaster (in the spirit of the Shadow Man remaster) and brought to switch
@Pete41608 88% of people in the UK and 80% of people in the US have a computer at home. Assuming that many of those homes have computers less than 5 years old then most people have a computer that can run this game. I never mentioned multiple consoles, I mentioned a computer which exist in nearly every home, especially since 2020 happened.
@Cheez Portability and convenience.
@Cheez While all of this is true. Playing on a PC is not the same as playing on a handheld hybrid console. I am not saying I will do it for this game, but I have paid the switch tax several times for having a game available on the switch due to its portability access.
@Cheez can't talk for everyone else but at least in my case, i didn't even knew these existed (not a pc / steam player) but the main thing is, i love the convenience of having all my games on the same platform (i dont do games on my phone either) so Switch would be the way to go.
@Cheez
So everyone in the world who owns a Computer plays games on them? Every single one?
