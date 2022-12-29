The holiday week Japanese charts are in, and Switch games make up the entire top ten this week! No surprise to see that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are again at the top with an impressive 375,665 units sold, with Splatoon 3 in second with 121,173 units.

However, the big story is that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has surpassed five million physical sales in Japan. That means the game has sold just under one million units a year. And it's still a mainstay in the weekly charts, so those numbers will just keep going up. However, you'll notice that Pokémon is hot on its heels already with over 4.3 million physical copies sold.

There are no new games in the top ten this week, but Nintendo Switch Sports has climbed back up into third place, while Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Minecraft are comfortable as always.

Here's the top ten in full for the week of 19th December to 25th December:

For the hardware charts, the Switch isn't the one dominating the conversation. While the OLED is the best-selling console of the week, the PS5 is once again in second place with 59,352 units sold. That's two impressive weeks in a row for Sony's console — likely holiday gifts for friends and family are to thank for that!

Switch OLED Model – 83,975 (3,572,012) PlayStation 5 – 59,352 (2,059,945) Switch – 42,430 (19,048,341) Switch Lite – 37,151 (5,103,694) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,467 (317,444) PlayStation 4 – 3,161 (7,842,044) Xbox Series S – 778 (225,984) Xbox Series X – 331 (172,411) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 238 (1,189,711)

< Last week's charts

As always, let us know what you think of the latest Japanese charts in the comments!