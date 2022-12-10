If you're planning on adding Fire Emblem Engage to your Nintendo Switch library in January and are wondering if you'll be able to put your amiibo collection to use in the game, read on...

Nintendo has officially confirmed players will be able to tap amiibo to unlock some extra goodies. Regular amiibo will provide you with some "useful" items for your adventure, while Fire Emblem amiibo will unlock themed content like character costumes and even songs from past entries. Here's a rough translation courtesy of Google:

"Fire Emblem Engage" supports amiibo. You can get items useful for adventure with all amiibo. Also, by holding up an amiibo from the Fire Emblem series, you will be able to get costumes of the Heraldry Warriors and songs from past works in which the Heraldry Warriors appear."

This same feature has also been shown off in a new overview trailer (see below). It follows an announcement at The Game Awards yesterday, revealing Fire Emblem Engage would be receiving an expansion pass. The first wave of content (of four waves in total), will launch alongside the game on 20th January next year.

You can learn more about this expansion pass in our previous post: