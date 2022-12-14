Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Back in September, Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot would be getting a fourth DLC update focused on Goku's Saiyan father Bardock. Bardock: Alone Against Fate has now officially been locked in for release on 13th January 2023.

Alongside this announcement, Bandai Namco has released brand new gameplay footage - showing this next DLC expansion in action. In this DLC players will have to face off against Lord Frieza:

"Experience the story of Goku's father, Bardock, who fought alone against his fate in this New Story Arc! This is the story of one who stood alone against the scum of the universe. Bardock, warrior of Saiyan race, spent his days invading planets with his fellow soldiers. But an incident on Planet Kanassa would bring to his attention a calamity set to befall his home, Planet Vegeta. The DLC includes: New Story Arc, New Super Attacks, New Soul Emblems, Others" "BARDOCK- Alone Against Fate can be played without clearing the Main Story."

This update will roll out alongside the next-generation versions of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2023. If you haven't given this latest DBZ title a go yet, a demo is still available to download from the Switch eShop.

Bardock: Alone Against Fate is the first of three DLC in Season Pass 2. It will be followed by two new story arcs in the future, according to the official roadmap. Bandai Namco also recently announced it would be terminating the online services for Dragon Ball: Card Warriors.