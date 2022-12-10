Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As 2022 winds down, Bandai Namco has announced it will be terminating the online service for Dragon Ball Card Warriors in 2023. Card Warriors is a free card game update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and was made available earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch in March.

There's no specific date just yet, but when the service does conclude, Bandai Namco will release an offline version of Card Warriors, allowing players to take on CPU opponents offline.

"The specific end date of the online service and detailed transfer procedures will be announced on the official website in the future."

Existing profiles and cards will also be able to be transferred across to this offline version of the game in a future update. Some items and features in the online features including Platinum Coins will also no longer be available. You can see the full list of transferable and non-transferable items on the Bandai Namco website.

When we learn more, we'll let you know. Have you tried out Kakarot or Card Warriors on the Switch yet?