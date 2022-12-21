Items will continue to be added to the Mythril shop for the Season, though some items will also appear in the ticket and gil shops, and this is how future items will be sold going forward.

Here's the full statement from Square Enix:

Thank you for playing “Chocobo GP”.

Season 5 will be the last season where prize pass levels are used in the Chocobo GP mode. Operating policies for after Season 5 ends are detailed below.

>Rankings will continue without the use of prize pass levels, in the same way as the current season off period.

>There will be no further large scale updates (e.g. new characters or new maps) to the game after the Season 5 update on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

*It will remain possible to play the Chocobo GP mode itself.

Additionally, sales of Mythril on the Nintendo e-shop have been discontinued with the update released today at 15:00 (JST).

Mythril that players own will still be able to be used at the in-game mythril shop during Season 5 and beyond, but the shop itself will disappear when all purchased mythril becomes invalid as of 00:00 on 01/06/2023 (JST). Accordingly, please be aware that all mythril, including any remaining non-paid for mythril, will become invalid at this time.

*As it is not possible to receive a refund for purchased Mythril, please be sure to spend before its expiration.

Furthermore, new items will continue to be added to the mythril shop during Season 5 as before, but the same items may also be added to the ticket or gil shops at the same time and become available to obtain without spending mythril.