Harvestella is out today on Switch, and while we're still busy ploughing the fields for our review, we have got something to show you lovely readers today — some gameplay!
Our wonderful Felix has put together a lovely 12-minute slice of footage from the game, and it features a heck of a lot in it. You might expect that given that Harvestella combines the RPG genre with the farming sim — which is something Stardew Valley and Rune Factory have been going for a while — but we're always a bit surprised at how much stuff you can... stuff into a game like this.
Felix has got a little bit of everything here for you from farming, shopping, story, exploration, and combat. It's a plentiful harvest of a game, that's for sure. It also looks and sounds utterly gorgeous, with a score from Go Shiina, who has previously worked on God Eater 3, Tales of Legendia on the PS2, numerous Tekken games, and Various Daylife.
Give our little gameplay reel a watch, and let us know if you'll be picking up Harvestella today in the comments!
Comments (2)
I love the art style and the music seems fantastic but the game seems very stutter-y especially during the farming part.
Are they updating the Demo w/the faster speeds?
I'm not sure I've got the time for the game's speed and would like to try the faster speed in the demo before committing.
Tap here to load 2 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...