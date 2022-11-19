Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The animated superstar Peppa Pig is returning to the Nintendo Switch in a new outing. It's called Peppa Pig: World Adventures and will be arriving at some point in 2023.

Outright Games shared a brief trailer on YouTube that shows Peppa Pig welcoming fans to her new video game. According to the description, this new adventure will feature all the series' "favourite characters" and more "oinktastic" news will be shared soon.

The release of Peppa Pig: World Adventures next year will follow My Friend Peppa Pig, which arrived on the Switch in 2021. This same game also got some Pirate-themed DLC earlier this year! You can learn more about this other title in our previous Nintendo Life coverage: