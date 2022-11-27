Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Switch version of Tetris Effect: Connected received another update earlier this month. This latest patch bumps the game up to Version 1.3.3.

The official support page has now shared the full details - revealing a number of changes for all platforms. It's also aware of certain exploits tied to the system clock on Switch. Here are the full details:

TETRIS EFFECT: CONNECTED PATCH 1.3.3

[ALL] Added an SR Disconnect Penalty status for players that exhibit an abnormally high disconnect rate within RANKED MATCHES. We will be monitoring how well this helps discourage bad actors, and adjust as needed.

[ALL] Adjusted matchmaking so players may not exit the lobby in most competitive RANKED MATCH modes – ZONE BATTLE, SCORE ATTACK, and CLASSIC SCORE ATTACK – once an opponent arrives. Instead, players are automatically “ready”-ed, and the countdown to the match begins. CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS modes, and all modes within FRIEND MATCH and LOCAL MATCH, behave as they did before.

[ALL] Spectators can now leave during a FRIEND MATCH.

[ALL] Changed the level of replacement CPU players when a player disconnects in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS. modes. (Previously, players were replaced by the same level CPU (1-10) as their Tier (1-10). Now players anywhere within Tiers 1 through 5 will be replaced by a level 5 CPU.

[ALL] Changed the display name to “CPU” when a player is replaced by an A.I. in CONNECTED and CONNECTED VS. modes.

[ALL] Added Full Moon event WINS and WIN RATE to MY RECORD > STATS: MULTIPLAYER (RANKED MATCHES). (The display alternates between Normal and Full Moon WINS and WIN RATE every five seconds.)

[ALL] The game now retains any player-adjusted camera positioning for each different MULTIPLAYER mode.

[ALL] Fixed an issue where GAME OVER would appear when all blocks turned to Dark Blocks in PURIFY mode.

Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.