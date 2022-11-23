If you think you've played all the Tetris games, think again! The Japan-only 1998 title Tetris: The Grand Master will be receiving a Switch eShop release next week on December 1st. Hamster Corp will be adding this Arika title to its well-known Arcade Archive series, so there's a good chance there'll be a western release at some point.
"We are pleased to announce that we have licensed "TETRIS THE GRAND MASTER" to Hamster Inc. for porting to NintendoSwitch and Playstation4."
Some of the defining features of Tetris: The Grand Master is the fact the game includes up to 999 levels and was the first title to add 20G gravity, which results in blocks appearing right at the bottom of a screen, granting players just half a second to organise the placement of them.
Again, it's unclear if this will get a western release, but if we hear any updates - we'll let you know. In the meantime, you can always check out the other Tetris offerings on Nintendo Switch, such as Tetris 99 and Tetris Effect: Connected. Hamster will also be adding the Namco shoot 'em up title Galaxian to the Arcade Archives on November 24th. This is apparently the first time a game from the 1970s has joined Hamster's retro lineup.
...I think I'll be fine sticking with Effect. lol
There was technically a console release before this called Tetris: The Grand Master Ace on the Xbox 360
It's just regular Tetris
Yeah
So, how many Tetris games there are on Switch?
Tetris 99
Tetris Effect: Connected
Puyo Puyo Tetris
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
Tetris Diamond (that Japan-only one that was originally released on cellphones)
And the upcoming Arcade Archives Tetris: The Grand Master.
Am I forgetting any?
I wasn't intending to get anything for my Switch for the rest of the year after the recent Sonic Origins sale, but I'll get this one if it's released in the west next week as well.
Could've sworn that was announced months ago. Maybe I'm just thinking of that leak of it a year ago.
If what can be lead to believe from hamster, they’ve been good about bringing anything announced in their AA line westward, so I think we’re good in terms of a western release
@Lizuka I believe arika themselves announced a “home version” a few months ago, what most likely expected was either a compilation, or a remaster of something in the TGM series. A port, while unexpected, definitely counts in this case
Hard you say. I could beat this blindfolded.
@Kermit1Pineapple God gamer
As a Tetris fanatic and collector, I am VERY happy about this!
