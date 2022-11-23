If you think you've played all the Tetris games, think again! The Japan-only 1998 title Tetris: The Grand Master will be receiving a Switch eShop release next week on December 1st. Hamster Corp will be adding this Arika title to its well-known Arcade Archive series, so there's a good chance there'll be a western release at some point.

Some of the defining features of Tetris: The Grand Master is the fact the game includes up to 999 levels and was the first title to add 20G gravity, which results in blocks appearing right at the bottom of a screen, granting players just half a second to organise the placement of them.

Again, it's unclear if this will get a western release, but if we hear any updates - we'll let you know. In the meantime, you can always check out the other Tetris offerings on Nintendo Switch, such as Tetris 99 and Tetris Effect: Connected. Hamster will also be adding the Namco shoot 'em up title Galaxian to the Arcade Archives on November 24th. This is apparently the first time a game from the 1970s has joined Hamster's retro lineup.

