Perhaps one of the more surprising announcements in the recent September Direct was the reveal of Octopath Traveler II - a follow-up to Square Enix's successful HD-2D role-playing game from 2018.

If you are eager to see more, you're in luck - with Square Enix today releasing an extended five-minute look at the game in a second official trailer. It gives fans a closer look at some of the characters in the game as well as the battle system. Note: This trailer is currently only available in Japanese.

When the first game was originally released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, we praised it - calling it a "special RPG" and awarding it nine out of ten stars in our review. It's now sold over 3 million copies as well

