Nintendo has today revealed its financial report detailing the company's growth in Q2 of the fiscal year ending March, 2023. As was to be expected, it was a strong period for Splatoon 3 with the latest shooter shifting a whopping 7.90 million units.

This is an impressive number, yes, but it gets even more so when you consider the fact that these numbers only account for up to 30th September, 2022. With Splatoon 3 releasing on the 9th, this means that it made this much ground in only 21 days!

Of course, we had a feeling that this financial report would be singing the praises of the third entry in Nintendo's shooter franchise. Last month, the game became Japan's best-selling title of 2022 after a stellar few weeks with sales numbers ever-rising.

This 7.90 million was not enough to push Splatoon 3 onto Nintendo's list of the top ten best-selling Switch games just yet (10th place is currently occupied by Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! on 14.81 million) but it is surely only a matter of time.

Elsewhere, Nintendo praised the success of other titles released during the fiscal year - Nintendo Switch Sports sold 6.15 million units - as well as those released in previous years such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2.61 million units) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (3.07 million). All of these helped contribute to the company's 1.6% growth in software sales in a period where hardware sales fell by 19.2%.