Nintendo has release its latest financial report, detailing its usual business highlights including the top ten best-selling Switch games and the total number of Switch consoles sold.
As part of this, the company has also reconfirmed the release windows for some of its major upcoming titles, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.
There are no major surprises here; we already know this information, after all, but it's nice to get confirmation from Nintendo once again, regardless. What we are wondering, however, is where the heck Metroid Prime 4 is! Seriously, we've got to get some information on this soon, right? Ah well... We'd much rather Retro Studios takes its time and make a worthy successor to its sublime trilogy.
Launch Schedule for Primary Nintendo Products:
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - November 18th, 2022
Fire Emblem Engage - January 20th, 2023
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - February 24th, 2023
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - May 12th, 2023
Pikmin 4 - 2023
Metroid Prime 4 - TBA
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: TBA
It's also interesting to see that Nintendo is currently unwilling to specify any release window for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. There were some rumours swirling around that the title may see the light of day at some point in the first half of 2023, but we won't know for sure until Nintendo confirms this itself.
[source nintendo.co.jp]
Still no release date for Advance Wars... I understood their reasoning for not releasing it after the war in Ukraine started. But it has been quite some time now and although there are parallels, it's still a fictional war game.
I also wonder when we'll finally see some footage for Metroid Prime 4. But at this point my expectations are as low as absolute zero, to prevent from being disappointed further.
Now we just need the article about the updated sales numbers and the template Nintendo Financial Report articles will be complete.
@Pillowpants
I am 90% sure that was just some marketing BS, they are not releasing it for some other reason.
Lol Nintendo will problaby release Metroid Prime 4 on the Switch 2 at this rate🤣
Looking forward to Zelda 2, hopefully the whole shrine thing Isn't part of the game.
@GrowingWings
Nintendo had already printed retail copies and shipped them to warehouses prior to the delay - they absolutely had every intention of releasing the game back in April.
A lot of this reconfirmed releases will still be delayed come 2023! You can bank on it!
I'm more concerned about Advance Wars than Metroid at the moment honestly. It just needs to release already.
@GrowingWings thing is, game was finished, some people could download and play it back on the day by mistake. At this point the one is losing is Nintendo, it's a complete nonsense.
On a side note, for people who has not played it, Wargroove is an excellent alternative for calming the urge.
I've given up on Metroid Prime 4
Lost all the hype long ago...
Tears of the Kingdom is why I kept my switch all these years, and luckily Pikmin 4 isn't far behind to make me hang on a little longer. Looking forward to the Marion movie also, but that's not a game.
Is it crazy that all this waiting for Metroid prime is making me even more excited, like there are really taking there time, which is how I rather my games if I don’t say so myself.
Where is Detective Pikachu 2?
They should have just canned MP4 years ago and taken it as an opportunity to reboot the franchise with a 3rd person open planet Metroid.
Not sure why they cling to it so desperately when development seems to be such a disaster. If Nintendo hasn’t reassured its stock holders, it’s because they probably can’t.
I had a feeling that the Ukraine war being a reason for the Advance Wars delays might have been an excuse.
Guess I was right
They are not going to give a date for MP4 here. That will be saved for a direct.
Looking forward to Zelda and Pikmin 4!
Calling it now: Metroid Prime 4 is going to be the Switch 2's BOTW where it's announced very early for the previous system, is stuck in development hell for nearly half a decade and then releases as a launch title for the next system up. Don't lie: you could definitely see it happening.
@Exerion76 They'll keep it for when there are no major releases coming out. Remember it was restarted some years ago, it takes time to create it from the ground. Next year is for Zelda and Mario 3D, don't expect Metroid to be release until the first half of 2024.
Advance Wars is just a cursed franchise, lol. I was just reading the other day that the original GBA one released in the US on September 9, 2001, but then 9/11 happened, and Japan didn't get it till 2004.
If I had a nickel for every time a tragic world event caused Advance Wars to get delayed, I'd have two nickels...which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice!
Metroid Prime 4 - TBA
It's been 4 and a half years since I bought a Switch and I know how people who bought an Xbox One for Scalebound feel.
@PinderSchloss sigh... no... not everything has to go "open world". Studios try that with stale franchises and instead of trying something innovative and fun.... they become a fetch quest snore fest. Metroidvanias have tight level design since the inception of its franchises and are recognized for it.
And if it was a 3rd person Metroid game... then it wouldn't be a Prime game. What makes it a PRIME game is the first person perspective, even the DS "Hunters" game and the 3DS "Federation Force" game are PRIME and they all are in first person.
And please... everyone... for the love of god... don't turn this thread into another Advance Wars Russia/Ukraine debate for the 100th time. We have already heard every...single...argument from all sides.
Nintendo opting to indefinitely delay Advance Wars is starting to annoy a lot of people. I would like to think they're trying to capitalize on the game once the war in Ukraine ends.
Zelda and Fire Emblem for me.
I don't want MP4 on Switch at this point as the wait has been so long and it'll look and run like dirt.
I don't think I'm buying another AAA Nintendo game until they move on from antiquated hardware. I just use my Switch for Arcade Archives, shmups and other retro releases these days.
Meh... take all the time you need with Metroid Prime 4. I have a huge backlog, got an amazing Metroid game in my switch with Dread, and Bayonetta 3 taught me to be patient for great games.
Metroid Prime 4 can take all the time it needs. However... where is Metroid Prime Remake/Remaster? I mean, that one is, according to rumors, already done and Nintendo is just sitting on it. .... sigh....
I will pick Pokemon Violet and Kirby Back to Dreamland Deluxe late as I still want to build my PS4 games library.
@Xiovanni it's also been a little under 3 years sicne they completely scrapped whatever they were working on and had retro start over from scratch.
If prime 4 is released on switch it'll be its swan song
I guess we will just have to wait for world peace before we get Advance Wars
