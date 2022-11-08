Nintendo has release its latest financial report, detailing its usual business highlights including the top ten best-selling Switch games and the total number of Switch consoles sold.

As part of this, the company has also reconfirmed the release windows for some of its major upcoming titles, including the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe.

There are no major surprises here; we already know this information, after all, but it's nice to get confirmation from Nintendo once again, regardless. What we are wondering, however, is where the heck Metroid Prime 4 is! Seriously, we've got to get some information on this soon, right? Ah well... We'd much rather Retro Studios takes its time and make a worthy successor to its sublime trilogy.

Launch Schedule for Primary Nintendo Products:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - November 18th, 2022

Fire Emblem Engage - January 20th, 2023

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe - February 24th, 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - May 12th, 2023

Pikmin 4 - 2023

Metroid Prime 4 - TBA

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp: TBA

It's also interesting to see that Nintendo is currently unwilling to specify any release window for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. There were some rumours swirling around that the title may see the light of day at some point in the first half of 2023, but we won't know for sure until Nintendo confirms this itself.

