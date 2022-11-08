NIntendo has released its six months earnings reports for fiscal year ending March 2023 and, as per the norm, we've got an update on the top ten best-selling Nintendo Switch games.
There's no major change from the last update back in August, but one noteable exception is Ring Fit Adventure. Selling a total of 14.87 million units, the fitness game has overtaken Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Pokémon Let's Go Eevee, which itself sold a total of 14.81 million units. So it's a close one, but a solid effort from Ring Fit Adventure!
Elsewhere, there's no change in positioning. Mario Kart Deluxe remains the top dog, as expected, selling a total of 48.41 million units. This is an increase of 1.59 million units since the last update, which is pretty good going. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meanwhile, has successfully broken the 40 million barrier, totalling an impressive 40.17 million units.
Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games (as of September 30, 2022):
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 48.41 million (up from 46.82 million)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 40.17 million (up from 39.38 million)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 29.53 million (up from 28.82 million)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 27.79 million (up from 27.14 million)
- Pokémon Sword and Shield - 25.37 million (up from 24.50 million)
- Super Mario Odyssey - 24.40 million (up from 23.93 million)
- Super Mario Party - 18.35 million (up from 18.06 million)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl - 14.92 million (up from 14.79 million)
- Ring Fit Adventure - 14.87 million (up from 14.54 million
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! - 14.81 million (up from 14.66 million)
The numbers above are worldwide sales and include retail, digital, and copies bundled with hardware all combined.
Did you pick up any of these top ten best-selling titles this year? Will Mario Kart 8 Deluxe break 50 million? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
Only one of these that I grabbed this quarter is LGPE, though that's mostly down to already owning most of the games on here.
Speaking of LGPE though, it seems as though it's finally going to be pushed out of the top ten if pre-order numbers for SV are any indication which I find to be utterly fascinating. The only thing that can knock Pokemon out....is Pokemon itself.
Kinda disappointed that Dread isn't on the list, that doesn't bode well for the franchise
Those Ring Fit Adventure sales are wild as the overwhelming majority of them are physical (there have been hardware bundles in some markets that included the game as a download code).
It's also really disappointing that games as cheaply thrown together as Pokémon BD/SP and Let's Go are in the top 10. Legends Arceus deserves a spot over either of those two (though there's still time).
@ComfyAko Dread sold only 5 copies in it's entire lifetime. Nintendo has yet to admit it, but that is the reason why they silently cancelled and retooled Metroid Prime 4 into Pikmin 4 instead.
Don't look it up. Just trust me. 😏
@ComfyAko : If not being on the top 10 best-sellers list was the sole indicator of a franchise's success, then, according to this list, virtually every franchise except Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Pokémon are doomed.
And Metroid Dread is likely to have sold over 3 million copies, making it the best-selling Metroid game of all time. (The official data states 2.9 million, but that data is 6 months old)
Most third-party publishers would be lucky to sell a few hundred thousand copies.
ARMS should be on Top 10.
Peoples need to love some cartoonish boxing games. 🥊
@Erigen Ok I will trust you with every fiber of my being
Kinda crazy that the Top 10 best-selling games on Switch have sold 15 million copies or more.
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet will join the list and kick out Pokemon Let's Go by the end of the year. After that, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom will join the list and kick out Ring Fit Adventure or Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl.
@Silly_G Yes, I'm aware that it's not like "no top 10 = automatically doomed" I'm just kinda surprised because Metroid Dread had such great reviews. But then again, so did Okami and Shenmue
scary to think I own 7 out of the 10 of these lol
That's incredible how much MK8D has sold in the last quarter, especially when compared to the other games.
@Silly_G That Ring Fit hardware bundle wasn't Japan exclusive. I got it myself here in Germany on Amazon.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will top 60 million one day.
It is pretty surprising just how well Super Mario Party sold. It's not a game that many seem to still talk about or praise highly. I guess it was very well-marketed (the commercials make it look super fun) and flew off the shelves earlier in the Switch's lifecycle. A solid game overall.
Those are good games and I have them all, except Shining Pearl and Let's Go, Evee! , since I buy only one Pokemon version.
@BTB20 : So it was. I've edited my comment.
