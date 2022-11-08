Ring Fit / Animal Crossing
Image: Nintendo Life

NIntendo has released its six months earnings reports for fiscal year ending March 2023 and, as per the norm, we've got an update on the top ten best-selling Nintendo Switch games.

There's no major change from the last update back in August, but one noteable exception is Ring Fit Adventure. Selling a total of 14.87 million units, the fitness game has overtaken Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Pokémon Let's Go Eevee, which itself sold a total of 14.81 million units. So it's a close one, but a solid effort from Ring Fit Adventure!

Elsewhere, there's no change in positioning. Mario Kart Deluxe remains the top dog, as expected, selling a total of 48.41 million units. This is an increase of 1.59 million units since the last update, which is pretty good going. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meanwhile, has successfully broken the 40 million barrier, totalling an impressive 40.17 million units.

Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games (as of September 30, 2022):

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 48.41 million (up from 46.82 million)
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 40.17 million (up from 39.38 million)
  3. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 29.53 million (up from 28.82 million)
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 27.79 million (up from 27.14 million)
  5. Pokémon Sword and Shield - 25.37 million (up from 24.50 million)
  6. Super Mario Odyssey - 24.40 million (up from 23.93 million)
  7. Super Mario Party - 18.35 million (up from 18.06 million)
  8. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl - 14.92 million (up from 14.79 million)
  9. Ring Fit Adventure - 14.87 million (up from 14.54 million
  10. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! & Let's Go, Eevee! - 14.81 million (up from 14.66 million)

The numbers above are worldwide sales and include retail, digital, and copies bundled with hardware all combined.

[source nintendo.co.jp]