NIntendo has released its six months earnings reports for fiscal year ending March 2023 and, as per the norm, we've got an update on the top ten best-selling Nintendo Switch games.

There's no major change from the last update back in August, but one noteable exception is Ring Fit Adventure. Selling a total of 14.87 million units, the fitness game has overtaken Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu / Pokémon Let's Go Eevee, which itself sold a total of 14.81 million units. So it's a close one, but a solid effort from Ring Fit Adventure!

Elsewhere, there's no change in positioning. Mario Kart Deluxe remains the top dog, as expected, selling a total of 48.41 million units. This is an increase of 1.59 million units since the last update, which is pretty good going. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meanwhile, has successfully broken the 40 million barrier, totalling an impressive 40.17 million units.

Top Ten Best-Selling Nintendo Switch Games (as of September 30, 2022):

The numbers above are worldwide sales and include retail, digital, and copies bundled with hardware all combined.

Did you pick up any of these top ten best-selling titles this year? Will Mario Kart 8 Deluxe break 50 million? Share your thoughts in the comments below!