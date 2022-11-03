Sega has released a new trailer for Sonic Frontiers ahead of its release on November 8th, 2022.

Titled 'Showdown', the new footage is a bit of a mish-mash of everything you'll be getting up to in the game, focusing mainly on traversal and combat for the most part. We do get glimpses of the fishing minigame with Big the Cat, and a few more familiar faces make brief appearances, too.

It's looking pretty good, we have to say, and hopefully it'll prove to be one of the more successful 3D Sonic titlles in Sega's back catalogue! It's certainly been a wild ride leading up to the release date, hasn't it? Cast your minds back to June this year, we were actually debating whether Sega needed to delay the game after a rather lacklustre debut from IGN. Thankfully, however, it's looking pretty hot if this new trailer is anything to go by!

Check out the new trailer below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Be sure to check out the recent video starring Knuckles too, titled 'Prologue: Divergence'; it'll give you a bit of background behind the game's narrative and, well... it stars Knuckles. What more do you want?