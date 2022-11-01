Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Sega has completed its prologue round-up today with the release of a 6-minute animated prologue, starring Knuckles, for Sonic Frontiers.

Available over on the official Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel, Sonic Frontiers Prologue: Divergence (directed by Tyson Hesse) focuses on the guardian of the Master Emerald, and establishes how Knuckles gets involved in Sonic's latest 3D adventure.

There are tons of little nods to Knuckles' past in previous games, with references to Sonic Adventure and Tikal, plenty of adorable Chao, and a stunning recreation of Sky Sanctuary from Sonic & Knuckles — along with a beautiful rearrangement of the stage's music.

We won't tell you any more than that, though! It's a quick watch, but it rounds out the foundation for Sonic Frontiers, where Sonic will have to save his friends — including Tails and Amy, who we saw in the prologue comic over the past two weeks.