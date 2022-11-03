After a long wait, Sonic Frontiers is finally releasing on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch next week.

In the lead-up to the game's launch, Sega has been sharing more about what to expect from this all new "open-zone" Sonic the Hedgehog experience. Now, in the latest videos - the focus is on the game's music - including an interview with the game's sound director Tomoya Ohtani.

Check out the video below to learn about Ohtani's history with the Sonic franchise, as well as how he decided to approach the musical score in Sonic Frontiers.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We've also got an extensive look at the game's Ares Island theme:

"You arrive on Ares Island to an ocean of sand as far as the eye can see. What mysteries does this land hold? Get swept away in the music and enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how the island's theme was created!"

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As previously revealed, Sonic Frontiers will come with a whopping 150 tracks - including an ending theme song by rock band One Ok Rock.