The Wii is now 16 years old. That might be enough to set you off on a certain existential crisis, true, but we can all take comfort in the fact that people are still discovering new things that the console is capable of. Take Pierre Dandumont for example, who has finally managed to answer the age-old question - could you get a Wii to run Mac OS? The answer is yes. Just about (thanks, Gizmodo).

Shared in a video on his YouTube channel, the tech wiz demonstrates not only that the Wii is capable of getting the Apple operating system up and running, but it can even open up some applications! Internet Explorer 5? No problems (bar the absence of an internet connection). iTunes? Light work (so long as you don't want to hear any music). A quick game of Doom? Easy peasy - actually running at one frame per minute, we can't say this is either 'quick' or a 'game', but the project is impressive nonetheless.

Of course, all of this is hardly in crisp quality. The Wii is so busy burning on all cylinders to get Mac OS 9.2 running that it doesn't have time for measly grievances like resolution and load times. Pfft, picky much?

Dandumont has broken down exactly how he managed to get the operating system running to a functional level on his website - after all, Apple are decidedly tricky about having their software on other devices, especially games consoles from the mid-2000s.

In a situation like this, the Wii running Mac OS really needs to be seen to be believed. Check out the console trying its very best in Dandumont's video below.

The actual process is a rather technical one, utilising the Wii's unofficial Homebrew Channel to run a Linux-based OS through which you can get the Mac up to speed (if you can really use 'speed' in this instance). There is then the act of getting the operating system onto the console via a SD card and using another programme to get it booted up. Look, it's not quite as simple as pressing the power button on your laptop, but these things take time.

A more detailed description of the project is explained in Dandumont's blog post where he breaks down every step of the process behind bringing Apple to Nintendo.

While it is great to see the Wii continuing to impress all these years on, we can't say that we are going to be chucking out our main desktop any time soon.