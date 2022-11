I don't know for sure, but the first Pokémon game I'd ever owned was the Slowking disc from the PokéROM series (I later bought Lugia, Ledyba, Elekid, and Hoothoot).

In terms of main series games,the first one I received as a gift was Pokémon Pearl by a friend (on launch day; he gave me dips, so, he kept Diamond), and that same day, I went out and grabbed Pokémon Emerald. Shining Pearl was my main version between the remakes as a throwback to that.

I played all of the GB/GBC/GBA games via emulator (a discovery that seemed revelatory to me at the time) as I didn't have the money for a Game Boy Color, nor did I have the audacity to ask for what I considered to be an extravagant item from my parents. The bootleg "Vietnamese Crystal" was one of, if not the first Pokémon ROM I had played (before the official English version was available), but I fondly remember playing Gold while my sister played Silver on PC. I didn't much care for Gen I, so, I can't remember if I ever completed it on PC, but I definitely completed all of the Gen I/II games on 3DS.