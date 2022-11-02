Ahead of the arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch later this month, Nintendo has released a new overview trailer - providing an extensive look at the new region of Paldea.

The catch is the trailer is currently only available in Japanese. Still, it provides over five minutes of direct gameplay footage - including a look at the starter pocket monsters, wild pocket monsters, battles, and more.

It follows last week's reveal of the new Ghost-type Pokémon Greavard - a dog-like ghost 'mon with a candle on his head.