Whether you're getting a physical or digital copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you'll be prompted to update the game by the sounds of it.

According to an official PR, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak will be rolling out Version 1.0.1 next week on 18th November. Version 1.0.1 will apparently "allow players to enjoy the online play" and it's recommended you download this update before you start playing.

The size of this update is expected to be around 1GB, so be sure to have some space available on your Nintendo Switch.

Online play allows trainers to participate in Tera Raid Battles, explore the Paldea Region with other trainers, and battle players from around the world. You can even receive a special Pikachu gift via the internet Mystery Gift option.