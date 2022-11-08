Today has been quite the day for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news - then again, we can't remember the last day that we didn't find out something new about the game. Aside from releasing a new trailer which gave us a look at two new 'mon, the game's official site has been rife with news drops, detailing the first opponents in Tera Raid Battles and now giving us some information on how to unlock some sweet in-game merch for our Rotom Phones.

The merch of which we speak is a series of in-game phone cases which can be selected to keep your Rotom looking fresh as you explore the Paldea region. The best part is that they will be really easy to redeem (so long as you have played a Pokémon game on your Switch before).

If you have any previous play records from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword and Shield or Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! then you will be able to redeem the Rotom case and swap them out as you please. Each case is different depending on which game you take the play records from. If you have played Brilliant Diamond in the past then you will get a Brilliant Diamond-inspired case, if you have played Sword then you will get a Sword-inspired one and so on.

According to the news post from The Pokémon Company, these in-game cases can be redeemed by talking to the NPC at the bottom of the stairs in Mesagoza’s central plaza - approximately two hours of play into the game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releases 18th November, and you bet that we will be speeding to Mesagoza to get our hands on some in-game freebies.

What do you make of this Rotom reveal? Let us know which cases you'll be getting in the comments below!